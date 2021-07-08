A Northfield woman who allegedly bit a paramedic and spit at a police officer during an incident in late May was charged with a felony last week in Rice County District Court.
Melissa Jean McGaffey, 36, is charged with felony fourth-degree assault of an emergency medical services personnel member and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Court documents state McGaffey was charged after Northfield police officers responded to a May 25 disturbance at a Northfield residence. The alleged victim said McGaffey had kicked the front door of her home and truck and unintentionally kicked her in the stomach.
McGaffey was reportedly found walking south on Division Street, and the officer “became concerned about (McGaffey’s) mental health and ability to care for herself because of her erratic behaviors.” He called Northfield ambulance to the scene for assistance, and McGaffey was restrained on a stretcher and placed inside an ambulance.
McGaffey, who was described as becoming upset, and yelling and swearing at paramedics, allegedly bit one of them on the arm and spit toward an officer. The officer reportedly pushed McGaffey’s head down and placed a spit hood on her to prevent any spit from contacting another person.
McGaffey’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11. As of Thursday afternoon, she was not in custody.
According to a Cambridge University study, EMS personnel face far greater rates of violence than those in other professions.
According to the study, taken from April to November 2016, 65% of 1,778 EMS personnel respondents from 13 countries reported being physically attacked while on-duty. According to the study, EMS personnel in the U.S. have a rate of occupational violence injuries approximately 22 times higher than the average of all workers.