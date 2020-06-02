The Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee has cancelled this year’s celebration due to COVID-19.
General Chair Galen Malecha said Tuesday that although the official celebration has been cancelled, the committee is evaluating all options, and is hoping to find an alternative way to celebrate as a community, whether in-person or virtually.
Every year, DJJD brings at least 200,000 people to Northfield over the four-day celebration held the weekend after Labor Day. While the committee doesn't have an estimate on the revenue the celebration generates for area bars, restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, food booths, retail shops, artists, craftspeople and nonprofits, the figure is substantial.
“This decision was not made lightly, as we recognize the importance our celebration weekend holds for other nonprofits in our community and the impact it has on our local businesses, sponsors, celebration vendors and partners,” Malecha said in a release.
“However, we recognize the potential impossibility of monitoring and enforcing social distancing requirements. The health and safety of community members, vendors and exhibitors has always been the No. 1 priority of the DJJD Committee as we plan for the celebration.”
2020 Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors have committed to serve as ambassadors through summer 2021.
“The committee extends our heartfelt thank you to the support we have received from members of the community, city staff, health and safety officials, and celebration partners,” Malecha said.
Board member Sandy Vesledahl called the decision “heartbreaking.” She said the pandemic has caused a good portion of DJJD's sponsors unable to donate to the event, which commemorates the attempted September 1876 bank robbery by the James Younger Gang, which included the notorious Jesse James. The community has celebrated the gang's defeat at the hands of townsfolk every year since 1948 when it was called Jesse James Days. Among its most beloved attractions is the raid re-enactment with "gang" members on horseback.
“We had to make a decision that was based on safety and all the information we had,” she said. “It was a tough decision, but we didn’t take it lightly.”
Vesledahl, who is entering her 37th year as a committee member, said the decision to cancel was based on input from city and state officials.
“It was the right decision to make,” she said.