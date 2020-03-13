Rice County’s Board of Commissioners has signed off on plans to reconstruct a stretch of County Road 46 north of Millersburg, providing a potential boost to regional economic development.
The portion of highway, often referred to as Bagley Avenue, is approximately 2.8 miles long and extends from County Road 1 to the Flying J Travel Center at the intersection with Hwy. 19. It is directly west of I-35 and serves as a de facto frontage road.
The project is one half of the marquee I-35 frontage road reconstruction project that will dominate the county’s road budget for 2020. On the east side of I-35, the county will spend $3.6 million to grade and drain a 2.3 mile stretch of County Road 76/Base Line Road. That portion of road extends from the highway’s intersection with County Road 1 to its intersection with County Road 8. Unlike the Hwy. 46 project, the Hwy. 76 project will extend into 2021, giving it a higher overall cost but reducing its impact on the 2020 budget.
Still, both projects were expected to put a major dent in the county’s 2020 budget. At the same time, commissioners held a tough line against what they saw as an excessive proposed levy increase for 2020, forcing the county to cut its road budget.
About two-thirds of the Hwy. 46 project and half of this year’s portion of the Hwy. 76 project were covered by state aid dollars. But with a reduced road budget, the board was forced to borrow nearly $1 million from its 2021 state aid in order to afford both projects.
That might no longer be necessary now that the low bid for the Hwy. 46 project, from Kasson-based Swenke Ims Contracting, has come in more than $1 million under budget. Commissioners expressed relief at the affordability of the low bid.
“It’s always good when we come in under budget,” said Commissioner Jake Gillen. “Some of the budgets don’t start out so well on the front end.”
Given the area’s ease of access to I-35 and the Twin Cities metropolitan area, the county has long eyed the frontage roads as prime locations for industrial development. Those efforts could see an extra boost from an improved interchange proposed for the west side I-35 and Hwy. 19.
Last month, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety completed a traffic safety report on that interchange. As the main point of access to Northfield from I-35, it is already one of the most well traveled in Rice County. Based on traffic flow and projections, officials concluded that the best approach would be to install a six way-roundabout. Exit and entrance ramps to I-35, Hwy. 19 and area frontage roads would be included.
However, that project likely remains a ways off in the future. County Engineer Dennis Luebbe has cautioned that given the analyses and planning that needs to take place, construction would be unlikely to break ground for at least five years.
The county has also discussed a possible interchange at the intersection of Highway 9 and I-35. That proposed project, at the north end of Faribault, could help east traffic at the intersection of I-35 and County Road 21, currently the city’s busiest. That project was first proposed more than a decade ago, as a way to make I-35 more accessible for industrial companies wanting to locate north of Faribault. However, city staff has recommended development near the intersection of I-35 and Hwy. 60 on the southwest side of town be a priority.
Efforts to gain state backing for the interchange project have struggled to get traction in recent years. However, the county Board’s Transportation Committee signed off on a proposal to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the proposal, sending it to the full board for approval.
Faribault’s City Council will discuss the proposal at its work session on Tuesday evening, according to a preliminary agenda released on Friday. However, as with the improved interchange at I-35 and Hwy. 19, construction is likely a ways off.
According to Luebbe, any interchange would require years of lobbying and millions in funding, pushing the likely completion date at least a decade and a half out. Even the comprehensive evaluation backed by the county is likely to take 16 to 22 months.