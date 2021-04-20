“It is not God who kills children, not fate that butchers them, or destiny that feeds them to the dogs. It’s us. Only us.”
The opening written quote of “Hunger Ward,” the Academy Award-nominated documentary on the Yemen Civil War co-produced by former Northfield resident Michael Scheuerman and prominent filmmaker Skye Fitzgerald, is a precursor to the at-times heart-wrenching portrayal of the years-long conflict that created a famine for millions of Yemenis and placed American-made bombs at the center of the destruction on behalf of the Saudi Arabia-led campaign to reinstate the country’s president.
As the documentary progresses, the scenes present a grisly look at the situation: A young person lies injured on an operating table; a 10-year-old child weighing only 24 pounds; and, in another heart-wrenching situation, a girl is seen dying from malnutrition. Throughout the 40-minute documentary, people describe not having enough money to feed their children and offer horrifying first-hand accounts of their country’s destruction by bombing raids and mass starvation.
Another person describes arriving at a funeral and hearing the planes flying above their heads. Soon, the first missile struck. Grabbing his phone, he looked at the victims. The entire building was destroyed.
More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and other health facilities have been damaged or destroyed since the war began in 2015. The conflict has killed an estimated 233,000 people. Previous estimates have found that more than 19 million of Yemen’s 29 million people don’t have access to adequate health care, and more than 17 million don’t have clean water, according to the United Nations.
“It’s all been destroyed, all the basic pillars,” one person featured in the documentary said of the impact of the country's civil war.
“We have gone back 100 years,” another person states. “We are now living like primitives.”
A Northfield background
Scheuerman lived in Northfield from 2001 to 2016, and his children spent a majority of their formative years in the community. Scheuerman, whose daughter graduated from Northfield High School in 2013, had his own technology management consulting practice and led large information technology projects at major Twin Cities companies like Best Buy and the University of Minnesota. Perhaps the most visible imprint the family left on the city, however, was the 15 years they spent restoring their old Victorian home near Carleton College.
The family soon developed an urge to move back west and get closer to their kin: Sofia lived in British Columbia, and Zac had enjoyed stints in Colorado and California. His wife Kelly, a former Carleton professor, took a job at Oregon State University in Bend, Oregon, and Michael took a job at a major Facebook data center. He spent the following period commuting to Silicon Valley as part of a global role with the company, before retiring in the fall of 2018.
Scheuerman said he has always had an interest in film, specifically heavy social issues where he felt he could have an impact. His interest was initially developed by watching the 1978 film “Holocaust,” a film starring Meryl Streep that captured injustice and mass human rights abuses during World War II.
Scheuerman sees parallels from Nazi atrocities to the current humanitarian crisis, and finds it morally unacceptable that U.S. tax dollars have gone to bomb Yemen in support of Saudi Arabia, a move he said is leading to the starvation of many dependent on international aid.
An acclaimed film
"Hunger Ward" is the final part of a trilogy by Fitzgerald. The first, the 2015 documentary "50 Feet from Syria," centered on Syrian refugees seeking health care after fleeing that country’s bloody civil war. The second, a 2018 documentary "Lifeboat," was Oscar-nominated and focused on the refugee crisis in the Mediterranean Sea.
Scheuerman and Fitzgerald met at the Bend Film Festival a few months after the second film in the series was released. It took eight months for the film crew to get visas, and Fitzgerald was the only director to be able to go for 30 days.
It took eight months to edit dozens of hours of footage once Fitzgerald returned from Yemen.
Scheuerman’s goals through leading the film have come true in some ways: Filmmakers undertook an event with the executive director of the World Food Program, the organization awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its work to end the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. They have also met with the former U.N. representative to Yemen who told them that the organization is feeding 13.5 million people in Yemen per day, an initiative considered the second largest food relief effort in history. Other appearances have come with journalist Christiane Amanpour, late night comedian Trevor Noah, and celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo, Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman, who have called for President Joe Biden to force the Saudis to end its blockade.
“We’ve gotten a lot of media attention,” Scheuerman noted.
The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for Sunday. Scheuerman and his wife plan to attend the in-person ceremony.