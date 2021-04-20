Typically Greenheart Exchange, a nonprofit which established an exchange student program in 1985, has 800-1,000 exchange students per year. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly decreased those numbers, though a small group of exchange students have decided to continue their studies abroad amid the obstacles.
Local coordinator Mary Armstrong said the pandemic has created some challenges within the program as many students were canceled/canceled their program for 2020-21. Armstrong, who has been a local coordinator for 20 years, has a small group in the Twin Cities area this year, the smallest group she has ever had.
Students were placed in schools that were either hybrid learning or in-person and Armstrong says the students are coping with the challenges quite well. Pearl, 18, from Munich, Germany has been attending Arcadia Charter School and staying with her host family Simon and Vickie Tyler, of Northfield.
Despite the challenges, Armstrong says she is very optimistic about next year and have willing host families who are interested in students, along with schools willing to allow students to attend. Students, Armstrong says, have been following mask requirements and attending schools, sometimes in-person and sometimes via Zoom.
A new perspective
Prior to getting matched with the Tyler family (and before the pandemic), Pearl was set to stay with a family near Chicago. As the pandemic started to take its toll on the United States, and though the family was still OK with Pearl coming to stay with them, the school was not allowing exchange students to attend. This led Pearl to her journey with the Tylers, who she has been cross-country skiing with, along with horseback riding, taking lots of walks, vacationing to Utah for spring break and spending time at their cabin in Nisswa during the winter.
Of the numerous activities Pearl has participated in with the Tylers, she particularly enjoyed cross-country skiing in the winter and being able to horse back ride on one of the Tylers’ many horses. She’s also enjoyed fulfilling her volunteer hours required for the program with them. Some of those opportunities included Feed my Starving Children, packing food for the homeless with Loaves and Fishes volunteering at Faith Church in Farmington and helping pack envelopes for their local nonprofit township group.
While at the Feed my Starving Children volunteer opportunity, Pearl recalled an emotional experience.
“They showed you a movie of the kids that you’re helping and I almost started to cry, it was really moving,” said Pearl. “It feels good to help others and it makes you happy because you know that you helped someone.”
Experiencing all Minnesota has to offer for over five months now, Pearl has enjoyed how kind Minnesotans are to one another and how open people have been. One thing she finds unique about the Land of 10,000 Lakes is winter, especially getting to experience the cabin life, something not common in Germany.
“I’ve never been in those temperatures before,” Pearl laughed. “It was a good experience.”
While riding home on the bus from Arcadia, Pearl says she loves looking at Northfield’s beautiful buildings. She finds Arcadia very interesting because it is different than other schools. Pearl describes it as artsy and appreciates that it gives students the flexibility to complete assignments in different ways. For example, with one of the more recent art assignments, student could decide if they wanted to complete it by hand or digitally on the computer.
“It’s really amazing. It’s more about the student,” said Pearl of the way students can complete assignments. “The teachers are really amazing and they are so nice.”
Interested why some students decided to attend school at Arcadia as opposed to Northfield schools, Pearl asked some students for their opinions on the difference between the two districts. She said students found that smaller class sizes allow them to comfortably know each other and they are also able to call their teacher a friend.
“You always meet with one teacher every week and they check on you, ask how everything is going and see if you have any difficulties/problems,” said Pearl. “They help and that is really good when you’re struggling. It’s for the student.”
A solid bond
Convinced she has the “best host parents ever,” Pearl says she bonds and develops connections rather quickly. Even though she’s only known them for five months, Pearl says Simon and Vickie are like second parents to her.
Simon, director of Prairie Creek Community School in Northfield, said they decided to host Pearl after being contacted by a family who knew them and where they lived, and thought that particular student would be a good fit for them, especially given the fact that she was interested in living on a farm and living a vegetarian lifestyle. As parents of three, post-college boys, Simon said he and Vickie were excited for the opportunity to host and everything about Pearl seemed great in their eyes.
“She’s just been part of our family, she’s really easy going and open to trying new experiences,” said Simon. “She’s a really great student, helps out around the house and the farm. I think we both would say we’ve enjoyed learning about her culture and her life, family in Germany.”
One of the great things about hosting someone from another country, Simon says is that the hosts get as much out of the experience as the exchange students do. Along with learning more about Pearl, Simon said they enjoy being parents to her school experience too and seeing the amazing works of art that she creates.
Looking ahead to the upcoming school year, Armstrong said she is looking for families to host in the Faribault, Dennison and Northfield area. Simon encourages other families to consider hosting for many reasons. Greenheart in general, Simon said is a good, well-supported organization that prepares families well and encourages engaging with the community and volunteering.
“We all learn from others, the best way you can learn about other cultures is spend time with people from other cultures, and really getting to know someone deeply who can be part of your family is a great way to do that,” said Simon. “It’s really a rewarding experience.”
Though it can be challenging at times to learn in the pandemic, Simon said Pearl has done well with the changing schools models and things they can and cannot do during the pandemic. Following the conclusion of the Arcadia school year in June, Pearl will return home to Germany.