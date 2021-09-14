Six new firefighters — Mathew Hollinger, Noah Malecha, Dylan McCallum, Amy Reding, Davis Royle, and Kaitlyn Sticha — joined Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service Aug. 2.
Learn a little bit more about each of them here:
Matt Hollinger
Hometown: I grew up in Northfield until I was 13 but have always considered it home. After 28 years in the U.S. Navy and two years in government service, my family and I decided to move here in August 2020 and settle down.
Occupation: Retired
What sparked your interest in applying for a firefighter position with NAFRS? I decided to apply to NAFRS in order to serve the community and be part of a great organization. After speaking with a friend of mine on the team it seemed like a great opportunity. I look forward to serving the community for many years.
Noah Malecha
Hometown: Northfield; I was born and raised, here!
Occupation: City of Northfield public works operator
In my free time I enjoy farming, sports and hunting. I am a big fan of racing and help one of my buddy’s with his car at Elko Speedway.
What sparked your interest in applying for a firefighter position with NAFRS? Becoming a firefighter has always been a childhood dream of mine. Some of my close friends on the department, as well as coworkers and family, helped me pursue my dream. I think it is a great way to give back to our wonderful community.
Dylan McCallum
Hometown: Rosemount. I moved to Dundas one year ago.
Occupation: Equipment Operator/Truck Driver at JR’s Advanced Auto Recyclers in Inver Grove Heights.
In my free time I enjoy building trucks, snowmobiling and spending time with my girl-friend, Ali, and our Chocolate Lab, Rusty.
What sparked your interest in applying for a firefighter position with NAFRS? I was on the Rosemount Fire Department for almost five years; I like to stay busy and help others.
Amy Reding
Hometown: Byron. I’ve lived in Northfield for a year and a half.
Occupation: Community Development for the city of Eagan
I am married and have a Corgi pup, named Surly. I enjoy hiking and riding motorcycles.
What sparked your interest in applying for a firefighter position with NAFRS? I worked as a police officer for over six years and loved helping people and giving back to the community. My goal is to always leave people better than how I found them. NAFRS is an amazing group of people and I’m looking forward to serving the community.
Davis Royle
Hometown: Farmington. I’ve lived in Northfield for six years.
Occupation: Welder at Mechanical Systems
My parents are Adam and Joy Royle, and I’m the oldest of three.
A couple things I do in my free time are fishing hunting and barrel races.
What sparked your interest in applying for a firefighter position, with NAFRS? A lot of my relatives were firefighters and it’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was little.
Kaitlyn Sticha
Hometown: New Prague. I’ve lived in Northfield for three years.
Occupation: My husband and I own a gym facility in town where I'm head strength and conditioning coach.
I enjoy good food, everything coffee, participating in athletics, and spending time with family, friends, and my kittens.
What sparked your interest in applying for a firefighter position with NAFRS? I've had interest in becoming a volunteer firefighter for a handful of years. Being equipped with the knowledge and ability to help the community in a moments notice will be such an incredible experience. With how much love I have for this town, I'm very excited to have this opportunity to give back.