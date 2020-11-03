In a sign of this year’s contentious election season, a person identifying himself as a volunteer with a nonpartisan organization focused on ensuring a free election sparked at least one voter to say they felt intimidated by him while voting Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northfield.
The volunteer, Jon Ort, identified himself with the Election Protection coalition, described as a national nonpartisan organization partnering with more than 100 local, state and national organization, including the American Civil Liberties Union, League of Women Voters and Service Employees International Union, seeking to defend the right to vote.
“I had no idea who the Election Protection organization was,” the voter said.
The voter, who declined to be named because he said he feared retribution from organizations affiliated with President Donald Trump, said Ort appeared intimidating because he was in the parking lot of the polling place and wearing black clothes.
The voter said he had been “desensitized” to the issue by watching media coverage of the possibility of armed security guards surrounding polling stations.
During the campaign, Trump urged his supporters to go to the polls and "watch very carefully," raising concerns about possible voter intimidation. Monitoring the votes at polling places is allowed in most states, but states have established rules, in part, to avoid any hint that observers will harass or intimidate voters.
“I was probably influenced by that,” the voter said.
Ort, who lives near Prior Lake, noted he was told by on-site election officials, that state law, requires him to stay at least 100 feet away from the polling place, forcing him to move further back from the parking lot during the day. On Tuesday afternoon he admitted his presence had drawn apprehension from some that morning. However, he denied any nefarious motivation for being on scene, instead saying he was trying to help voters fulfill their constitutional right.
Northfield City Clerk Deb Little said she had not received any reports of voter intimidation as of Tuesday evening.