The city of Northfield announced the launch of its public broadcasting channel Thursday, part of an ongoing effort to improve communication with the community.
Northfield Public Broadcasting manages community channels 180 and 187 through Charter Spectrum. The website allows users to stream the cable broadcast live online regardless of the individual television subscription.
Programming includes local historical biographies, library programs, gardening shows, Northfield City Council and School Board meetings, church services and a variety of informational videos. According to the city, a complete catalog of Northfield Public Broadcasting’s previous programming is available for viewing at any time.
The new branding is considered one component of a complete overhaul of Northfield’s public access cable stations. NPB is now considered a new organization within the city’s Communications Department. The channel is being funded through Charter Spectrum franchise fees.
Northfield Public Broadcasting used to be known as Northfield Community Television and NTV26. The development of Northfield Public Broadcasting came after Paul Hager announced in 2019 that his organization would no longer videotape City Council meetings.
To the city's Sam Temple, who has played a leading role in the development of Northfield Public Broadcasting, the format meets the needs of the community by supplying needed and interesting information.
Temple noted the city initially tried to set up the channel earlier this year but ran into complications because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the crisis, city employees tasked with informing the public shifted their focus to relaying public safety information. The launch was further delayed due to the impact of the death of George Floyd in late May while in Minneapolis Police Department custody.
Temple said those situations have amplified the need for public media.
“In that regard it feels incredibly gratifying just to get this off the ground,” he said.
Temple stressed the development of the channel was a team effort.
“Without that team behind us, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are,” he said.
To Communications and Human Resources Director Michelle Mahowald, Temple “has great ideas,” and he is expected to bring a proposal to the council to bolster the presence of Northfield Public Broadcasting.
Hager, along with Bill Palmquist and Steve Edwin, founded NTV 26 in the mid ‘80s. They offered public video access, including Northfield and Rice County government meeting coverage, other community reporting, classes and free editing equipment, guidance and expertise.
Develop communication in other formats
Communications specialist Kara Trygestad is undertaking an on-the-ground approach to informing residents by updating the city’s website and engaging in other day-to-day work. Also, the city has a part-time audio visual technological employee, Bruce Dybvik, who records council meetings.
Mahowald noted expanded communications staffing comes after the council in 2017 adopted bolstering communications in conjunction with a strategic plan.
The development of the channel comes as the city is trying to proactively communicate with resident on city matters through YouTube, social and written media formats and downtown kiosks.
Northfield is striving to remind people of city ordinances and discussing new topics that have been approved by the council. The Communications Department is working through the software company Polco to engage the community and encourage e-comments before council meetings. Also, communications staff has worked with bilingual library employees and professional consultants and translated this year’s State of the City address.
“We are working on advancing our translation of our topics as well,” Mahowald said.