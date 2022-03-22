For anyone who has questioned if death is really the end of life and is open to learning about the concept of rebirth or reincarnation, Buddhist Modernist Roger Jackson may be able to provide a pathway to understanding.
Jackson, professor emeritus of Asian Studies and Religion at Carleton College, said Americans usually avoid thinking about rebirth, because "'it doesn't compute."
In his latest book, "Rebirth: A Guide to Mind, Karma, and Cosmos in the Buddhist World," Jackson tackles two fascinating concepts: rebirth and Karma.
He defines rebirth — which literally means the rebirth of a soul in a new body — and karma — which in Sanskrit simply means "action" — as: intentional acts of body speech and mind, which result in our undergoing positive, negative, or neutral experiences, both in this life and in future lives, in accordance with the moral quality of the acts.
Of the 15 chapters in this book, Jackson said the last two chapters centering around Karma and rebirth have attracted the most inspection and interpretation.
"This is probably my first book with the broadest appeal," said Jackson Friday during a Zoom interview from his Burnsville home office. "It doesn't have a thousand footnotes, maybe just a hundred."
Jackson said this is a definitive guide to the concept of rebirth, or reincarnation for any reader interested in learning about the history, traditions and ideas of Buddhism, Zen, meditation and mindfulness.
"I'm not a guru," he said. "But I am a scholar able to bring this material together in a unique and readable way."
Jackson said statistics show that approximately 1% or 2-3 million of the U.S. population claims to be Buddhist. Years ago, a chaplain at Carleton College told him, "It's not cool to be Christian, but it is cool to be Buddhist."
Americans have long been interested in Buddhism culturally — from the poets of the Beat Generation to Beatles guitarist George Harrison to actor Richard Gere, a friend of Tibet's exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama.
But at the center of all religions is the key question: "Does the soul/spirit/mind survive death?"
"This is what most people are interested in knowing," he said. "We're always wrestling with these issues."
Jackson equates the topic of rebirth to the Christian interpretation of the resurrection.
"What do we do with that," he asks.
In the book, Jackson said he tried to cover the historical context for the Buddha’s teachings on rebirth and explain what Buddhists believe is actually reborn and where, and consider whether all Buddhist traditions agree about what happens after death.
He said the book attempts to be a comprehensive overview of rebirth across the major Buddhist traditions, while also addressing interpretations of rebirth in modern Buddhist contexts and recent scientific attempts to document reincarnation in conversation with Buddhist beliefs.
Jackson, who grew up in Europe and New York, has been a leading scholar and teacher of Buddhism since he first visited India, Nepal and Dharmsala as a hitchhiking college student. After receiving a Ph.D. in Religion from the University of Wisconsin, Jackson began to focus his study and practice of Mahamudra, training under Geshe Sopa and other great Tibetan Buddhist masters.
His special interests include Indian and Tibetan Buddhist philosophy, meditation, and ritual; Buddhist religious poetry; religion and society in Sri Lanka; the study of mysticism; and contemporary Buddhist thought.
Jackson’s previous books include 2019's “Mind Seeing Mind: Mahamudra and the Geluk Tradition of Tibetan Buddhism” from Wisdom Publications, "Is Enlightenment Possible?" (1993) and "Tantric Treasures" (2004), co-author of "The Wheel of Time: Kalachakra in Context" (1985), editor of "The Crystal Mirror of Philosophical Systems" (2009), co-editor of "Tibetan Literature: Studies in Genre" (1996), "Buddhist Theology" (1999), and "Mahamudra and the Bka’brgyud Tradition" (2011).
He has published numerous books and articles about Buddhist thought, and edited other volumes and journals. Jackson is a past editor of the Journal of the International Association of Buddhist Studies, and is currently co-editor of the Indian International Journal of Buddhist Studies.
A longtime practitioner of Buddhism in the Tibetan tradition, he teaches regularly at Buddhist centers throughout the U.S. He is currently a visiting professor of Buddhist Studies at Maitripa College in Portland, Ore.
During his long teaching career at Carleton College, he and his wife helped found the still-thriving Northfield Buddhist Meditation Center in 1996.
"What I hope readers come away from the book with is some idea of how Buddhists have thought about death and its aftermath over the course of two millennia and across a wide swath of Asia," he said, "as well as an appreciation of the issues involved in trying to make sense of rebirth in the modern West.