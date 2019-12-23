Northfield Municipal Liquor saw a slight drop in revenue last year but expects growth in the coming years as local competitors become more entrenched. Revenue could increase further if plans for a new liquor store materialize.
According to a new report from the Minnesota State Auditor, Northfield's store revenue dropped from $3.01 million in 2017 to $2.9 million last year. Northfield Municipal Liquor had a 5.6% gross profit, higher than the 4.8% average in municipal liquor stores in Northfield’s state-designated municipal liquor store region, which includes the cities of Lonsdale, Kasson and Caledonia. Northfield’s gross profit was ranked 100th out of 190 in the state.
The decrease, however, was not as severe as projected. Estimates had been that the liquor store would only make $2.72 million in 2018 due to the emergence of MGM in Dundas. Liquor Operations Manager Brian Whitt said the revenue drop was expected with the opening of MGM. Whitt, however, anticipates liquor store revenue to increase soon as the novelty of MGM liquor begins to wear off.
Sales at the Northfield store had been steady in recent years, ranging from $3.08 million to $3.16 million since 2014.
To Whitt, a lack of space at the 2,300-square-foot facility is a major source of concern. He said by constructing a new building, the liquor store would have space for craft beer and more cooler room. Whitt said he hopes the liquor store can use profits to invest in a possible new facility. To him, there is a desire for the liquor store to remain downtown.
Knowing that future sales could be impacted by nearby competition, the Northfield City Council and staff have had more of an impetus to make a decision on a potential new liquor store location. Studies have been conducted since 2002, contemplating whether the city should consider a new site.
A Dakota Worldwide 2015 study consisted of consultants analyzing 10 sites, finding that strongest sales would likely come along Highway 3, especially near Highway 19. In 2016, the council directed staff to focus on the Q-Block and on the south side of Econofoods. No final action has been taken.
Whitt said there is a desire for the liquor store to stay in the downtown district to align with the city’s overall goal of spotlighting the main location.
Statewide, municipal liquor stores across the state had a $29 million net profit. That figure represented a 25.6% increase over 2017. Most of those gains, however, came in liquor stores in metro areas.
Whitt stressed that municipal liquors are responsible and safe, and return profits to the community for services like parks and community events. The liquor store recently helped provide clean water for a Guatemalan village in coordination with Northfield Rotary.
He noted municipal liquor stores oppose a proposal that would expand liquor sales to places like grocery and convenience stores, a move that could cut into their profits. Groceries and convenience stores are currently limited to selling 3.2% alcohol in Minnesota, the lone remaining state to do so.
City Administrator Ben Martig said profitability is a concern with the lack of current space. He said although there are no set plans to move into a new building, that could come quickly if an opportunity arises. The city is doing analysis on the current store, and officials will share how that relates to what can be done.
“We’re fortunate to have a really quality staff who make customer service a priority,” he said.
“We’re happy to see that we continue to have that success in our current store.”