Filing for most city councils and school boards runs from Tuesday, July 28 to Tuesday, Aug. 11 as follows:
Northfield School Board
File in the district office, 1400 Division St., Northfield. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Candidates should contact Anita Aase at 507-663-0629 to arrange an appointment to file. Candidates may also file electronically or mail their affidavit of candidacy, with the filing fee, to Northfield Public Schools, District Office, c/o Anita Aase, 1400 Division St. SE, Northfield, MN 55057.
The four-year terms of School Board members Ellen Iverson, Amy Goerwitz, Rob Hardy, Noel Stratmoen are up for election. Iverson and Hardy have already said they do not plan to run for reelection.
Dundas City Council
File by mailing a $2 filing fee and an affidavit of candidacy to Dundas City Hall, PO Box 70, Dundas, Minnesota, 55019-0070, or drop off the materials in-person if a mask is worn. Election filing forms can be found at bit.ly/304DKvl.
On the City Council, the terms of Councilors Chad Pribyl and John Cruz are expiring. As of Monday, neither had officially announced whether they would seek another term.
Nerstrand City Council
Anyone interested in filing for office needs to contact City Clerk Dana Jans, either by emailing her at cityclerknerstrand@gmail.com, or by calling Jans at 952-412-6912. Anyone mailing an affidavit of candidacy is asked to do so to P.O. Box 161, Nerstrand, MN, 55053. There is a $2 filing fee that must be paid by 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
On the council, Mayor Jarod Alvarez’s two-year term is expiring, and the terms of councilors Kim Dekart and Gretchen Gilmore are also ending. Dekart has announced she will run for reelection. Gilmore has announced she is not seeking another term, and Alvarez hasn’t decided.
The filing period for state, federal, county and city of Northfield offices has passed. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.