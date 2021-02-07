Trudging through the snow Friday in sub-zero wind chills, Northfielder Efren Maldonado continued his 3-mile walk to Northfield Hospital + Clinics.
During the pandemic, Maldonado, his wife Pam and their German shepherd Ella have made this daily journey to show health care employees how much he and other Northfielders appreciate their work during the pandemic and to serve as a source of motivation during what is to many the most difficult stretch of their careers.
In fact, Efren can’t remember the last day he didn't make the journey.
A token of gratitude
Maldonado often waves at and blesses the hospital staff and patients, along with sometimes 50-60 cars that pass by — many not affiliated with the hospital — who honk or stop, leave written messages and let him know how much they appreciate his help. In one instance, a pickup stopped, and a man lowered the back window so a 3- or 4-year-old girl could waive at him. His stepdaughter is a traveling nurse, giving him a particular understanding of the role that health care workers play during a pandemic.
“It feels good for me, it does,” he noted.
Part of Maldonado’s approach comes from his experience in some of the most difficult places in society. A former prison guard at Stillwater and Faribault prisons, Maldonado, who has lived in Northfield since 2005, has also worked for the Department of Employee Relations. He has been a motivational speaker for 30 years. He takes pride in helping people who are working to transform themselves.
Through his work, Maldonado, who was born in Mexico, emphasizes that importance and realizes that a calm and open-minded approach to the advice of others is needed for personal growth. His prison work has allowed him to see that even those whom society deems dangerous can have stories that further explain their actions and humanize them. He hopes to someday write a book detailing the positive lessons prisoners showed him.
“I know them and I see them and I appreciate them,” he said.
‘It gives them a boost’
Northfield Hospital & Clinics Communications Director Betsy Spethmann has witnessed the impact of Maldonado’s work firsthand.
“Many employees have said how much they appreciate Efren’s greetings,” she said. “It gives them a boost as they start (or finish) their work day. They especially appreciate that Efren is there every day, for all these months. Our team has been working hard since the pandemic began, and it’s so nice that he keeps showing up with a smile every day, just like they do.”
Medical Assistant Megan Berg wrote of her appreciation of Maldonado’s gratitude in a NH+C Facebook live video showing Maldonado at work.
“I love waving back to him every morning on my way to work!!!” she wrote. “I get sad if I miss him!!”