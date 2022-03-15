“It’s a little bit frustrating and messy.”
That’s how Matt Hillmann, superintendent of Northfield Public Schools, characterized the budget prioritization process currently underway.
Hillmann told members of the Northfield School Board at Monday’s meeting that he and Val Mertesdorf, director of finance, could certainly handle making the necessary budget cuts themselves.
“We could cut the budget in 90 minutes with a red pen and a spreadsheet while you all go out for pizza,” he said. But that traditional budget cutting process is an autocracy, not a democracy.
“We want the community involved,” he explained. “We want those 60 people — parents, community members, students, staff and administrators — to weigh in to make recommendations prioritizing our programs and services.”
Hillmann said district expenditures will need to be reduced by $4.5 million over the next two years. This reduction results from a commissioned study predicting there would be approximately 400 fewer students over the next decade, due to declining birth rates and lack of sufficient local housing.
“The vast majority of the district’s funding is directly tied to the number of students enrolled,” Hillmann said. “Fewer students means we will have less money to spend on our students.”
He cautioned that the district’s financial situation created “a sense of urgency, not emergency.”
Hillmann said other factors contributing to the budget reduction included state funding not keeping pace with inflation over the past 30 years and the special education cross-subsidy challenging all Minnesota districts.
These factors combined have resulted in deficit spending two of the last three years in Northfield, he said. However, we start from a position of strength.
“We have maintained a budget reserve that has allowed us to survive the initial impacts of declining enrollment and the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hillmann explained. “We have save a substantial portion of our federal COVID-19 relief aid for budget stabilization.”
If the Minnesota Legislature, used less than 10% of its forecasted surplus to eliminate the special education cross-subsidy shortfall, Hillmann said, this single strategic investment would have a cascading impact for positive results for Northfield schools.
Final community meetings next week
Hillmann said the final community meetings to share feedback and recommend budget cuts will be next week. The list of recommendations from each group will be compiled and shared with the School Board at an upcoming meeting.
“It’s been really interesting to see the process unfold,” said Mertesdorf, who has been attending the small group meetings with Hillmann. “I think the results will be really positive.”