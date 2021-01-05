A Northfield lawyer is set to move his operation to the former Dundas City Hall.
The council approved a $70,000 purchase agreement with Northfield lawyer Dan Irwin for the former City Hall building, 216 Railway St. N, in November. Irwin is currently working in a space at 103 3rd St. W., Northfield.
Irwin, a local man who has practiced law in Northfield for more than 3½ years, said the 1,140 square feet of space is triple the size of his current office. He anticipates the additional space could allow him to expand and soon add another lawyer and paralegal to his practice. He said he wants to help Dundas, named the fastest-growing city in Rice County in 2017, continue to expand. He anticipates being in the new space between March 1-April 1.
Irwin focuses his work on criminal defense, family law, immigration, wills and contracts and business matters.
“It’s an awesome location,” Irwin said of the space. “I think Dundas is a growing community. It’s very visible. For me personally, since I am a solo practitioner and I don’t have a huge practice at this point, the size was correct. Dundas has been easy to work with.”
“It will be a great addition to our little downtown here,” added Dundas Administrator Jenelle Teppen.
During the 60-day due diligence period following the agreement, Irwin reportedly had the building inspected and found the heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit to have a cracked heat exchanger, necessitating the replacement of the entire unit.
City Administrator Jenelle Teppen suggested the city pay half of the $7,600 cost to replace the unit, and Irwin agreed.
The city moved from its offices to its new 4,900-square-foot location last year. The new space includes more office and conference space, council chambers and bathrooms. It is between Mill and Bridge streets, south of the previous City Hall building on the old Dundas school site.