Shortly after graduating from Northfield High School in 1962, Janet Topp began her career as a bookkeeper at First National Bank in downtown Northfield.
The world was a much different place then: President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was serving his second year in office, the Civil Rights Act was two years from being signed, and Watergate would not take place until the 1970s.
Topp, who later transitioned into a lead teller role and witnessed many societal and technological changes throughout her 58-year career, retired in May. She was honored Aug. 19 in a socially distanced, drive-thru format east of Northfield that attracted more than 400 people to wish her well in retirement.
An early start
Topp remembered meeting with then- First National Bank President J.D. Nutting shortly after finishing high school.
“He had me add up a whole bunch of stuff … he asked me when I could start,” Topp said.
As a bookkeeper, Topp received across the board training, including helping customers as a teller. Topp was eventually promoted to lead teller, a role in which she worked on the teller line, helping her co-workers and responding to customer questions. By the end of her career, First National Bank had been acquired by Merchants Bank.
“Lots of things have changed,” she said of the progression of the banking industry over a nearly six-decade career, “Back when we used the typewriter … when we wrote in the ledgers of people’s accounts and stuff, and now it’s all electronic. I’ve always said these young ones could work amazing on the computers, but put them on a typewriter.”
Topp has overseen the bank’s Mainstreeters Club – a nearly 1,000-member social club for customers 55 years and older.
“Not only do I miss my fellow employees, but I miss all of the people that I’ve met over the years, all of my customers,” Topp said. “I miss the customers, I miss the employees. They’re like family.”
‘I felt it was my time’
Topp’s last day at the bank was in March due to COVID-19. She initially planned to return to work, but decided to retire May 15 at the age of 75 due to the well-known impact COVID-19 has on older people and those with underlying medical conditions.
“I just couldn’t imagine myself feeling comfortable going and then having to come home and disinfecting everything so that I wouldn’t bring any COVID home,” Topp said. “It was time. I am 75 years old. I think I can retire.”
Topp raised her family in Northfield. She and her husband, Jim have four children and six grandchildren. The couple recently bought a townhome near Northfield High School.
Now, Topp is looking forward to seeing her grandchildren participate in hockey, softball and other school activities. She’s heard others discuss meeting up with friends for coffee during the day but hasn’t known what that feeling was like.
Now, she can.
‘I’m going to miss her’
One of the reasons Topp opted to work for 58 years was the positive culture she believes was in place at First National Bank.
“One of the things I have to say is that First National was so family-oriented,” she said. “If you had to be gone for something, or you wanted to be gone for something, you could do it.”
Topp’s former supervisor, Merchants Bank Personal Banking Manager Kim Schweich, said she still relied on Topp for information based on her extensive knowledge accumulated throughout her career. Schweich, who has worked with Topp throughout her own 34-year tenure, applauded her empathetic approach to all she served.
“I’m going to miss her,” Schweich said. “She knew everybody.”