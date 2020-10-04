The two candidates for Northfield mayor offered starkly different opinions on major city initiatives Saturday during a virtual debate.
The debate, sponsored by the League of Women Voters-Northfield Cannon Falls, included first-term incumbent Rhonda Pownell and her challenger, attorney David Ludescher, a former city councilor.
Ludescher noted local taxes have increased 30% in the last four years and spoke of feedback he's gotten from a number of residents who plan to move from Northfield because of high taxes. He expressed concern over whether those tax dollars are being spent wisely and called for money being spent on roundabouts and bumpouts to instead be allocated for the sewer plan and other infrastructure work.
Pownell anticipates the city’s response to the pandemic will last through her next four-year term. She pledged to continue advocating for all residents and supporting families who have full-time working parents while managing their children’s education.
COVID-19
Ludescher said the council has failed to adjust its budget in lieu of the pandemic based on approving a 5.7% preliminary levy increase and giving themselves salary bumps. He said the council should have cut the city budget on principle, similar to the action taken by the city of St. Paul, to accommodate the extensive number of business closures caused by COVID-19. He said he would have used the allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act to temporarily fund operations.
Though the city could enact across-the-board cuts for non-essential services, Pownell, who served on City Council during the Great Recession, doesn’t believe it should reduce expenditures in existing infrastructure.
Economic development
Pownell said she values local businesses and economic growth, noting 11 of 13 recent business expansions within the city have come from locally owned and operated organizations. Moving forward, the city must tackle economic development with a focus on workforce and affordable housing, she said.
Ludescher said the city must settle on a definition for economic development, disagreeing with bicycle-friendly measures and tax increment financing districts he said primarily benefit the wealthy as being related to that need.
“We probably have to go back to the drawing board,” he said.
To Ludescher, the council has neglected the business community and focused instead on initiatives such as bike trails and roundabouts. He said businesses see barriers in locating to the community, attributing those complications to high taxes and burdensome regulations.
As evidence of recent economic growth, Pownell noted the expansion of the Northfield Hospital and Clinics Birth Center and work related to Hometown Credit Union, Heritage Bank, Aurora Pharmaceutical and Professional Dental Group. To her, the city is ushering in economic development while helping existing businesses with initiatives such as the e-commerce program.
Regarding capital improvement projects to the city’s ice arena, parks and trails and liquor store, Pownell said she remains committed to gauging public feelings and making sure the council receives needed guidance.
The city’s capital equipment plan, Ludescher said, has been too expensive for its tax base. He also expressed apprehension over what he says are signs of the city’s ongoing desire to replace the ice arena, including Northfield officials once again seeking approval for a local sales tax.
Climate action plan
Ludescher said the city’s goal to achieve carbon-neutral energy by 2040, despite being “a good, aspirational” target, causes problems and uncertainty over who it applies to. Though he isn’t sure if it is possible the city will achieve that goal, he believes Northfield officials will view not doing so as a failure.
Pownell noted the climate action plan was implemented as one of six key city strategic priorities and spoke of the collaboration city officials undertook with other groups on installing electric vehicle charging stations and mobile home energy kits. The city is also in the process of creating a carbon reduction fund, implementing energy squad visits, tree planting programs and bike paths. Pownell is most excited about solar energy, a looming urban forestry program and connecting dead end bike paths.
Outreach
Pownell has advocated for adequate and transparent financial information and budget forecasts throughout her tenure, and spoke of the work undertaken through the recently launched Northfield Public Broadcasting.
Ludescher noted the council doesn’t have an independent citizens group dedicated to analyzing the budget after previously having one during the Great Recession. He said as a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, outreach to the Latino community was a main discussion 20 years ago. He added church representatives at the time realized that the Latino population preferred to maintain their own community.
“Let them do what they want,” Ludescher said.
The city-owned library has ensured Northfield’s place as a cultural center, said Pownell. She spoke of the municipal identification program, emerging leaders initiative to encourage civil service and the city's racial equity plan. One component of that is that the composition of boards and commissions reflect the community they serve.
Bridgewater Township
In 2019, Bridgewater Township took several steps that indicated a possible interest in incorporation as a city. In response to that possibility, the city transferred $100,000 to help stop Bridgewater Township’s petition to incorporate as a city. Despite Bridgewater agreeing to a three-year extension of the agreement, the city moved ahead with the transition this year. A portion of the funding is expected to help move Bridgewater and Northfield closer to a longer-term annexation agreement. Other work is expected to include updating work relating to Northfield population and growth numbers. Northfield’s comprehensive plan dates back to 2008, and the city’s facility plans are under development.
Ludescher said he would support Bridgewater Township if it opts to try to become a city because he views doing so as the township’s right.
“That’s not the right way to do that,” Ludescher said of the transfer.
Pownell said she couldn’t “conclusively answer that question,” because township officials haven’t decided whether to do so.
Youth
Pownell said city officials “are doing a great job of connecting with youth,” noting 80 to 90 are serving in some capacity within the city and city fundingof the Youth on Boards program.
Ludescher suggested giving local youth the chance to clean up parks and undertake other hands-on work, an approach he said would provide them the feeling that they are part of the community.
Background
Ludescher said he wants to make Northfield a better place for everyone, prevent tax increases, and ensure the city is following its charter. Ludescher, a lawyer who was elected as a Northfield city councilor in 2012, vacated his spot in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences in philosophy with other councilors.
If elected, he views keeping taxes under control — with the understanding that taxes at the local level tend to impact those with lower incomes — as a top priority. He also expressed support for working with neighboring townships and eschewed investing resources to avoid their incorporation as well as a desire to honor the charter.
Pownell, who previously served as a Northfield city councilor and spoke of her experience on city subcommittees, graduated from St. Olaf College. She said if elected, she wants to ensure the community is left in a better condition for future generations. Pownell was first elected to the council in 2008. In 2016, she was elected mayor.
Pownell said she wants to continue implementing the strategic plan and create a positive tone, and remain civil and collaborative so leaders can function at a high level.
Law enforcement
Pownell noted the council recently approved a community policing task force composed of 12 members. She anticipates the process and related engagement will provide chances for feedback.
To Ludescher, the city shouldn’t assume that the lack of trust for police officers in some cities pertains to Northfield, adding he has never heard of a use of force issue within the city in his more than three decades in town. Ludescher acknowledged there has been local concerns relating to racial profiling, and minority groups, especially Hispanics, have reported being stopped more than others.
Roundabout?
In noting that he didn’t support the roundabout at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Hwy. 246 now under construction, Ludescher said he wouldn’t support the building of a second one at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Jefferson Road. He added he believes the city needs to self-finance such projects. Pownell noted such a project hasn’t been introduced to the council yet, adding roundabouts are proven to be safer than stop lights or stop signs.