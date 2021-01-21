The city of Northfield has tapped a longtime Twin Cities-based inspector to be its new building official.
Michael Morehouse, who assumed the role for Building Official Steve Horsman when Horsman retired earlier this month, started Jan. 11. Though Morehouse acknowledged that he is learning aspects of his job a daily, he is aware that his primary tasks include handling rental licensing and inspections, blighted property reports, residential property complaints and undertaking building plan reviews and mechanical plan reviews. He will oversee a full-time building inspector and part-time employee who focuses on rentals and administrative work.
Morehouse’s career began as an apprentice plumber in 2000 in Minneapolis. He served in the field as an installer and plumber until March 2016 when the city of Bloomington hired him as a plumbing inspector. Over the next five years he undertook general plumbing inspections and plan reviews, and was encouraged to further his education and certifications. He received his building official certification based on his education, prior certifications, experience and employment information.
Working in the fifth-largest city in Minnesota, Morehouse liked the chance to work in a smaller community with a wide range of industries, from retail and manufacturing companies to Malt-O-Meal and St. Olaf and Carleton colleges.
“It seemed like a great opportunity,” Morehouse said.
In his new role, Morehouse said he wants “to be the best building official” and keep people safe. As a public employee, Morehouse, referring to the public, said he wants to make sure “he is on their side.” He emphasized his belief that he approaches his position through both building official and homeowner lenses. Morehouse said he enjoys interacting with building owners, architects and homeowners.
“I like being able to solve problems,” he said.
Northfield Communications and Human Resources Director Michelle Mahowald said Morehouse’s professional background and his ability to conduct plumbing inspections locally instead of having to go through the state were pluses to his application. She said in the coming year, Northfield expects Morehouse to help develop a proposal to update the city’s plan review and permit fees as well as oversee modifications to the rental licensing program and policies.
“Mike brings experience and expertise to the position,” she said. “His skills, knowledge, work style and attention to customer service will be a good fit for the department and the community.”