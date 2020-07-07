The Northfield Community Action Center is moving closer to developing 17 housing units designed to reduce the community’s need for affordable housing.
Plans for the units to consist of two fourplexes, one triplex and three duplexes on what used to be the Manger Inn site. The development is planned to be part of a mixed-use housing community. The CAC purchased the 2½-acre site, on the north side of Hwy. 3 south of the Sheldahl plant, in early March.
Approximately half of the units will be at an affordable rate. Officials hope at least a couple will serve as emergency housing to help families struggling to obtain shelter. The remaining five to seven are expected to be transitional, supportive housing for people who need affordable housing support.
The CAC has raised more than $500,000 for the project and is expected to launch a more public campaign in the months to come. The CAC hopes to break ground on the project at the end of 2021 or early 2022.
Sheldahl has agreed to donate the parcel on the west side of the property. The property owner to the north, however, has decided to sell, so the site plan proposed a cul-de-sac that will accommodate potential future extension of the road. Two lots are being reserved for a play space, potential solar panel array or future housing.
A conceptual review of the project took place last week before the city Planning Commission. After the board reviewed and expressed support for the project, the full engineering process was set in motion, which will culminate with the production of a site plan.
CAC Executive Director Scott Wopata said the development is intended to ensure that people feel at home within the community. He added units are considered flexible and are designed in a way that allows people to move through on their way to permanent housing.
He noted COVID-19 and pre-existing societal conditions have highlighted the housing inadequacies evident in Northfield's housing stock. For the last three weeks, the CAC has provided emergency housing for people who have been historically living together in close proximity.
The proposed development comes at a time of much need for Community Action Center's services. Emergency shelter work has increased exponentially due to a worsening of economic conditions brought on by COVID-19. In one recent month, the CAC has helped more people who are unable to pay rent than in the entire year of 2018.
Although the CAC has increased emergency shelter capacity for the last couple of years, the organization has faced obstacles in having more people need temporary housing due to the persistent overall housing shortage.
Wopata believes the CAC will easily fill the units. Housing studies have identified Rice County as being the third-most expensive place to live in the state, only behind the Twin Cities and Rochester in terms of costs.
The construction team will mainly consist of volunteers. Wopata noted developers hope the project is as close as possible to carbon neutrality.
The property was purchased around the turn of the century by a Northfield community group that had an affordable housing vision.
The site cost approximately $275,000 for the CAC to acquire last year. The organization used leftover funds from last year’s 50th anniversary celebration that was earmarked for housing and found philanthropic partners to help with remaining costs.
Planning Commission member Will Schroeer said the board is “delighted” to see the CAC undertake the project, adding that he people frequently drive into Northfield for work because they can’t afford to live in the community.