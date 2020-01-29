The Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority has been dealing with a well-known lack of affordable housing in recent years.
To help combat the shortage, the board is moving from five to seven members to bring a broader array of ideas to the table, and hopefully combat the problem.
Applications for the two seats have been received. Mayor Rhonda Pownell is expected to appoint the two members before the February HRA meeting. Currently, Dayna Norvold, Jayne Hager Dee, Kevin Fink, Brent Nystrom and Erica Zweifel serve on the HRA board.
“It’s just better protocol,” said Norvold, board chairwoman.
“It’s pretty simple and straightforward.”
Norvold noted the issue has been identified as a top priority in the city's strategic plan.
She added at five members, the HRA board is smaller than most others. She said increasing the number of board members brings the HRA more into proportion with other government boards.
“We are the only commission who had that few people on there,” Norvold said.
Norvold met with the mayor before the holidays to discuss the proposal. Norvold noted it was not a hotly contested issue.
“There are a lot of housing advocates in our community and I think it is important for the city to listen to those housing advocates in our community,” she said.
The HRA’s role is to ensure the housing continuum is met. For affordable housing, that includes emergency housing, supported housing, affordable rentals and affordable housing. The board receives Community Development Block funding and has levying and bonding authority, essentially serving as a partnership convener to enable the rehabilitation or development of affordable housing units.
“The HRA, I think, has a duty to look at that,” Norvold said.
At least one member of the board must be a member of a public housing agency board (HRA, EDA or other public housing authority). One commissioner is allowed to live outside of city limits, provided the person lives within the authority of the HRA.