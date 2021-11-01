Don’t be haunted by what to do with your old pumpkin. Instead of throwing Mr. Jack-o’-Lantern in the garbage, throw them in the organics recycling container at the Northfield Compost Site.
Please no painted pumpkins, candles, wax or other non-organic materials.
By composting pumpkins, food and other organic waste we help cut down on methane emissions, and provide compost that can be used as fertilizer in the future.
The Northfield Compost Site is at 1801 Armstrong Road, Northfield. It's open for the season until Nov. 14.
While it's closed Mondays, it's open from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. The compost site if closed Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
If sunset occurs before the closing time, the site will close due to darkness. The compost site does not have lights.