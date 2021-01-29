Northfield Public Schools plans to apply for online learning certification through the state, a designation that would keep remote learning available in at least some instances.
In noting that the application process will take several months, Superintendent Matt Hillmann said online learning allows the district to provide content for students who don’t attend school at Northfield Public Schools or those who want to take either an exclusive online offering or a few classes. Hillmann said many students are excited to return to in-person classes, but there are others who want to continue learning online or desire instruction take place both inside and outside of a physical classroom.
Online classes are also expected to allow Northfield Public Schools to begin offering courses not previously offered due to lack of student interest.
Hillmann sees online learning as becoming a recruitment tool for Northfield Public Schools and allowing students whose parent is a professor at St. Olaf or Carleton to continue taking classes if their parent's work takes them out of the area.
Though districts were required to offer an online-only option this year due to COVID-19, Hillmann noted that the directive is not expected to be permanent. K-5 students are learning through videoconferencing and assignments under the direction of a Northfield Public Schools teacher. Sixth through 12th graders are also being coached by an NPS teacher and using the online curriculum Odysseyware. Tutoring is available.
Hillmann said the plan comes after administrators realized that the challenges they faced over the past 10 months could result in some positive changes to support students. He added that he wanted to have a full semester of online learning to get a better idea of what worked.
Northfield Public Schools has more than 500 students who are involved with the online-only program during COVID-19, titled Portage. Hillmann spoke highly of how well the district's teachers have done in leading Portage teams.
Hillmann said “a high percentage” of the students learning exclusively online chose that option to limit exposure to the virus, adding that approximately 100 students are returning to hybrid learning because they now feel more comfortable with the protocols officials say are needed to ensure staff and students safety. Northfield Public Schools preschoolers and K-2 students have returned to in-person learning, with older elementary schoolers expected in the hybrid option by early February.