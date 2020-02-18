Already academically accomplished at Northfield High School, a group of 10 National Honor Society students are looking to make a difference thousands of miles away on a continent ravaged by wildfires.
The juniors are collecting money for bushfire relief efforts in Australia. The students have chosen two organizations tasked with helping humans, animals and habitat impacted by the bushfires, the Australian Red Cross and Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service. Each organizations will receive half of what NHS raises.
The students are selling T-shirts, bracelets and stickers for the cause and have a fundraising table set up during the high school lunch hour. Donations are also being accepted in buckets at downtown businesses Cakewalk, Makeshift, Hogan Brothers and Ragstock.
The students hope to raise at least $2,000 from the fundraiser. So far, they have raised more than $550, almost half from downtown.
“A lot of people want to help in any way they can, but they’re not sure how to, necessarily,” said student Claire Bussmann, “whether it’s they don’t know where to donate, where they should be putting their efforts, so I think that by us coming together and creating this resource for people to help donate to the cause, that it creates the opportunity for people to help.”
The Australian bushfires have caused unprecedented damage over the past year. According to an Associated Press article earlier this month, New South Wales is the state hardest hit in the wildfires, which have killed 33 people, a half billion animals and destroyed approximately 2,800 homes.The fires have caused an increase in carbon dioxide emissions and significant infrastructure damage. Recent rain has diminished the fires, but the damage to infrastructure and habitat will take significant time to recover from.
The students believe donating also helps fight climate change impacts. Several Honor Society members participated in the Climate Strike last September on Bridge Square.
“There’s a lot of problems in our world right now, and for me climate change is invariably one of them,” said student Meadow Vrtis. “And I think that we don’t always realize that this is a problem when it’s not right in front of our face, but just because we can’t see it doesn’t mean that it’s not there. I think the bushfires in Australia are a real and tangible example of how this changing climate is affecting the lives of billions of people and animals.”
To Vrtis, the need to address climate change spans the globe.
“It needs to come from all of us, and the impression, the motivation and everything, it needs to come from all of us to make this change,” she said. “It’s not just on Australia to make any changes, it’s on everyone.”
To Bussmann, empathy is a primary reason for donating. She referenced the 2018 tornado outbreak that caused significant damage in Northfield and the surrounding area.
“That was a disaster that affected our own community,” she said. “And if people look at these wildfires like they do at that, they’d realize it’s the same thing. It affects people, it affects animals, just like (the tornado) did us.”