Two people were injured Friday afternoon after an SUV struck a semi on Highway 19 just west of Northfield.
Leann Louis Crowley, 51, of Rosemount, was taken by Northfield Ambulance and Air to North Memorial Hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening. Melvin Keene Hill, 41, of Lithonia, Georgia, was taken to the Northfield Hospital and Clinics emergency room with injuries deemed not life-threatening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Crowley was driving a 2014 Chevy Captiva east on Highway 19 when her car hit a 2016 Freightliner tractor truck, driven by Hill, at 3:17 p.m. near the Ebel Way intersection. The crash caused a traffic backup in the area.
Crowley and Hill were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the report states.
The Rice County Sheriff's Office and Northfield Area Fire Rescue Services assisted on scene.