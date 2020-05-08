Even before breaking ground, architects hired to oversee the expansion of Rice County’s Government Services Building told county leaders that the project would be under budget.
With the project nearing the finish line, that prediction is still on target.
Wold Architects’ Jake Wollensak reviewed some last-minute details with the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, telling the board that if it agreed to replace some existing duct work, construction costs would run slightly more than $7.6 million. But commissioners declined to make the change, saving taxpayers about $50,000.
Commissioner Steve Underdahl, who owns a construction company, felt the work was unnecessary given the routine maintenance county building and grounds staff complete. That was enough to convince his colleagues on the board.
That puts the total cost for the work at about $8.45 million, far less than the $10 million ceiling the county had set.
While the county has already issued $10 million in capital bonds to finance the work, it’s put about $1.5 million not used for the Government Services Building toward a second project: additions to the county Highway Shop located just north of the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault.
Any additional funds set aside for the Government Services Building but not needed will also be applied to the Highway project, said County Finance Director Paula O’Connell. As of May 1, that figure was about $86,000.
Work has already begun on the Highway Shop expansion, which will add garage space for heavy machinery at the 1974 building. Also included is a new break room, updated men’s restrooms and a women’s restroom.
Contractor Met-Con Cos., Wollensak said, suggested a pitched roof as opposed to the flat roof included in the plans, which could save the county about $100,000.
The Government Services Building, which houses offices for the county’s Social Services, Public Health, Assessor, Recorder, Veterans Services and Housing, will have about 19,000 more square feet when finished. That includes two two-story additions that expanded the Social Services and Public Health departments and created private conference areas for staff to speak with clients and make better use of existing space.
A new 2,800-square-foot conference room will be also be included. It can be utilized for large groups, community gatherings or subdivided into small sections to accommodate a number of smaller meetings.
New committee
After a sometimes heated discussion last week about the process for approving a firm to conduct a new jail study, commissioners tentatively agreed to appoint a formal committee to assist with the study.
The study will look at the county’s existing jail facilities, its needs, and whether it meets Minnesota Department of Correction standards and how deficiencies might be corrected.
In July 2019, the state notified the county that its main jail on Third Street NW was out of compliance and could no longer hold inmates longer than 90 days. That, Sheriff Troy Dunn said, would force the county to house some inmates in jails in counties at the cost of about $500,000 annually.
That was enough for commissioners to ask Dunn to move forward with a jail study, the first step in what could mean a new or upgraded jail for Rice County.
The main jail downtown holds high-security prisoners, while the annex on Hwy. 60 is a minimum-security facility that isn’t set up to meet the needs of a high-security population.
The committee, which will be formally appointed Tuesday, is expected to include County Administrator Sara Folsted, Dunn, Chief Deputy Jesse Thomas, Jail Administrator Jake Marinenko, Commissioners Underdahl and Dave Miller, and representatives from the County Attorney’s Office and county Buildings and Ground Department.