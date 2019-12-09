Northfield School Board member Noel Stratmoen is aware that he is in his 40th year on the board and the positive things people have said about him during his tenure.
That doesn’t stop him, however, from not complimenting himself and instead giving credit where he says it is due: The community he serves.
Stratmoen’s time as a school board member, considered the fourth-longest in the state, began in July 1980. He had made his decision to seek election a year or two earlier while he was working on a curriculum subcommittee with longtime administrative board member Jane McWilliams. At that time, the school board met at what is now the Weitz Center, but was then the district's high school.
“I was influenced by her enthusiasm, and I thought, ‘There’s an area where I can serve,” Stratmoen said.
To him, the most important part of his position has been helping hire superintendents and administrators to carry out the district’s mission.
“Northfield is a magnet for a list of things, including school leadership,” he said.
“It’s the community. We’ve got a community that places a high value on education.”
Stratmoen has thought about not running for re-election several times, but when he has, he was encouraged to run again.
“My goal is to support the students of the district as well as the parents and the voters,” he said. “But I believe our future is our children. It’s imperative that they have the opportunity to meet their expectations.
“The farm community also knows that they want educated children. They’re not going into farming necessarily, but they may go into agriculture-related activities, but the community wants educated children, and I think that’s why there’s been support for strong administrative leadership.”
During the course of Stratmoen’s tenure, a number of district referendums have passed, most recently last year’s $41 million request to build a new Greenvale Park Elementary School building and complete construction work at other schools.
“The board has continued to support the administration in integrating new educational challenges for the students, and then I think that support has been punctuated by the support that we get, that the district gets from the voters on referendums,” he said.
Stratmoen moved to Northfield in 1965 and soon showed the community involvement that has come to define him. He volunteered for public service and the then-fledgling Northfield Arts Guild. He joined the Northfield Historical Society and invested his time in his church.
To this day, Stratmoen is eager to give credit for the successes of the district during his tenure to students, staff and administration.
“It’s the board’s responsibility to understand the community’s wishes and to match that with educational goals, and that is where the board collectively comes together,” he said. “And I think the success continues on down to the administration and certainly to the faculty and staff.”
During his time on the board, Stratmoen has sought to gain a solid understanding of community wishes, place them into an education perspective and enact them into policies and goals. He believes the board is a mirror of the community.
Stratmoen was deferential when asked his opinion on the community he serves.
“My opinion isn’t as important as, I believe, the opinions of those who evaluate the school systems,” he said. “It’s been recognized as one of the best in the country, as one of the best in the state. We have leadership that have been recognized as some of the best leaders in the state in education, and if I were to give my opinion, it would be self-serving.”
His colleagues on the School Board, however, praise his experience and wisdom.
“All of the years on the board have given him an institutional knowledge and wisdom that he has been able to carry through all the years and keep us from going through extremes,” Tom Baraniak said.
He mentioned times when Stratmoen’s experience has been beneficial, including through community growth, school administrators, philosophies and social change.
“He’s a thoughtful, caring, involved person,” Baraniak said. “To do that for so long, it’s a rare thing in the community.”
Fellow School Board member Ellen Iverson, who has been on the board for more than a decade, said Stratmoen “has been a fantastic resource on three different fronts,” including from a historical standpoint, by his gratitude and appreciation for education and how he brings that to decision making. Iverson commended Stratmoen for uniting people who have different opinions and for having an open mind with people who are displeased with the board or its decisions.
Rob Hardy, who is in his seventh year on the board, said Stratmoen combines institutional memory and common sense with folksy wisdom to be a model school board member.
He noted Stratmoen is thoughtful, frequently writing things down prior to speaking so he can be prepared and quickly get to the point.
“It’s a continuous commitment to service and loyalty to the community,” fellow Board member Jeff Quinnell said of Stratmoen’s service.
“Noel’s a good guy," he said.