Showing an animal at the fair requires more time and effort than just taking them out of the barn and whisking them off to the fair for judging on the day of the show.
Many 4-H'ers work with their animals months, even years before, while constantly acquiring as much knowledge as time allows in between fairs. For Wheatland Wheaties 4-H'er Marisa Winget, getting her sheep ready for showing at the fair is a year-long process.
Winget, the 16-year-old daughter of Dane and Sarah Winget, of Northfield, has been involved in Rice County 4-H for the past eight years. She's been a 4-H ambassador, an education representative and a camp counselor, and held many different leadership positions at the club and local levels. Now into her sixth year showing sheep, Winget says she first begins working with the animal as soon as it reaches one week old, helping them get used to being around people and halter-breaking them, something that's particularly important if you're showing animals. She says it's very helpful when both happen when sheep are young.
While raising her show animals on a small hobby farm, Winget says she typically does the chores, and feeds and waters them, while her five younger siblings help clean pens and water them at night.
Once the sheep can comfortably/willingly wear a halter, Winget says she begins working with them almost immediately after to build that muscle and help get them more comfortable being around people. To ensure they are clean, the sheep with white wool are washed every couple weeks. The sheep are sheared right before the fair, and if any of the Winget sheep earn a trip to show at the Minnesota State Fair, they are sheared before that fair as well.
Older ewes are sheared after winter, so they can be without their big, heavy coat. This year, Winget hopes to do something different with the wool sheared from the sheep. She wants to send them to her great aunt, who owns a woolen mill in Utah and have her make yarn out of it. Winget then plans to use the yarn for next year's 4-H project.
Though the animal itself is important, 4-H'ers must also learn about their animal and its specific breed. General information that come along with raising animals, like medical conditions and being able to identify and cure conditions are vital. Prior to showing sheep at the Rice County Fair, Winget says one-on-one meetings are scheduled with a sheep judge or someone with extensive knowledge about sheep. She says they are typically asked to explain their project, and share some basic knowledge about their different breeds and other common information the purpose of the wool and meat.
Time to show
When stepping into the show ring, Winget points out several things the judges look for. During the sheep show, 4-H'ers strive to show the quality of the animal to the best of their ability. That is typically the time where judges find out just how much 4-H'ers have worked with their animals, depending how well the showman can handle the animal. In the 4-H breeding class, Winget explains they can only bring ewes, which are judged on their body structure and how well they look for the specific breed's standard. Certain things the judges look for in this class are body type, bone structure and how well they will produce offspring in future years. Winget describes the market class just as it sounds, where the judge focuses on the size of the animals' muscle and overall body composition of it.
During the show, 4-H'ers make the sheep's legs look like a box with the back two legs placed farther out to show off the muscle in the hind quarter, what 's referred to as stacking. 4-H'ers then brace the sheep to keep them in place by putting one leg in front of the sheep. Since experienced showmen don't use halters when showing, Winget says they walk them by holding their head upward.
"If you train your sheep well enough, you should only have to hold their bottom jaw, and they should walk right with you," Winget added.
Winget begins walking her sheep without halters about two months before the fair, so they can get used to it. She knows from experience that it's no fun when the sheep gets away from the handler in the show ring. The halters are used to practice and also for transporting to keep better control of the animal.
While working with sheep can create some challenges, for the most part, Winget says sheep are easily trained as long as the time is put in beforehand. Those who put in a lot of work will likely have a successful year, but those who don't run the risk of the sheep not wanting to stack properly or running off in the ring. This philosophy is not only applicable to sheep, but Winget finds it important with any show animal.
"Like any animal, putting in that work is very helpful and very rewarding in the end," Winget said.
Winget, the oldest of six, says three out of her five siblings show sheep. Throughout the year, she's enjoyed being able to teach them about sheep and help prepare for the fair.
"It's been a fun experience," Winget said. "It's an honor to see them in the show ring with the animals they've been working hard with."
Winget also shows poultry and rabbits, though they don't require as much preparation beforehand, since they don't wear a halter and don't have to walk around the ring. Despite the differences, Winget believes it is rewarding to see the results of everyone's hard work.
Though she has absorbed extensive knowledge through workshops and learning experiences that accompanied her years of showing, Winget also credits Art Madsen for her success. When showing sheep for the first time, Winget admits she didn't have the nicest looking sheep out there. She still managed to bring the sheep to the 4-H Ribbon Auction, where Madsen bid on her sheep. Little did she know that would be the beginning of a mentorship. Winget credits Madsen for helping her along the way and always being willing to lend a hand to her and her siblings.
Madsen, who also showed sheep early on in his 4-H career, has had a rewarding experience working with young people, seeing them grow in self confidence and learning skills along the way.
Working with livestock, Madsen says, teaches responsibility as it takes a lot of dedication to get the job done right. He explains it isn't something that can be done last minute and brought to the fair.
"It takes months of hard work and dedication, and decision making," said Madsen. "It's neat for 4-H'ers to have the opportunity to interact with other young people who have similar interests and the opportunity to interact with the public in general, build speaking skills and effectively communicate with people."