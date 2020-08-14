The annual Operation Backpack distribution takes place later this month in an altered format to provide school supplies for Northfield/Dundas students and families who are in need as COVID-19 continues to tamper with the local economy.
The event, in its 28th year, takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the CAC. This year, COVID-19 has forced the event to take place in a drive-thru, no-contact format. The distribution will be by appointment and is for families who have children who are age 4 and in pre-K through 12th-grade who live within the Northfield school district.
As part of the program, district schools provide material lists by grade so organizers know how to pack each backpack. Materials typically include pencils and notebooks. Volunteers donate approximately $13,000 in school supplies each year. Last year, volunteers donated, assembled and distributed 520 backpacks and supplies.
Organizers ordinarily use the Sunshine Cafe within FiftyNorth for its distribution site, but that wasn't an option this year due to the pandemic. Organizers are instead sorting the items Monday and Tuesday at the farm of Northfield residents Rick and Kris Estenson.
Operation Backpack was started in 1993 by eight United Methodist Church of Northfield members. That year, church members collectively bought school supplies and distributed them to 175 elementary school children. The program has since expanded to all ages and is co-sponsored by the Northfield Community Action Center in collaboration with the United Methodist Campaign for Children Committee, with support from other local churches, businesses and organizations. There is an application process involved, and people served generally live well below the poverty line.
Debbie Haan, a CAC IT manager who has participated in Operation Backpack for 22 years, remembers the feeling she had as a girl when she received the same school supplies as everyone else.
“Just to be able to help the kids, the children, that’s what motivates me," she said. "I just think it’s important that the kids can go back to school with their backpacks, with their supplies.”
"It's a need of Northfield," she added. "There's just a need for support — especially now."
CAC Program Director Anika Rychner said though no one knows what this fall's initial learning format will look like, organizers know Operation Backpack will be important for many years for families who are stretching their budgets — especially as circumstances have changed with COVID-19. She noted interest has been slightly lower than in previous years, something she attributes to uncertainty over the learning model.
"It's amazing," she said of the response to the initiative in previous years. "The Northfield community has been incredibly generous for many, many years.