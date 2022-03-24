After a pitch perfect year in 2019 when the Troubadours celebrated 40 years of crooning, today the all-male vocal group is singing a more somber tune.
"Forty-one of our members have died since 2002, half our group spends winters in Florida, and the pandemic has limited the number of places where we sing," said Russ Margulies, the group's usually jolly co-chairman.
Adding gloom to those stark factors is that the number of chorus singers has dwindled to around 29.
It's time, said Margulies, for some new, and perhaps younger, voices.
The beat goes on
"Mom, may, me, mo, moo," sing the men during a descending scale warm up exercise Thursday morning. The men have started gathering again for rehearsals in room 103 at FiftyNorth, a rented space. Music sheets are laid out on one table, and a pie and historical files containing old photos and logs of group members sit atop another table.
"Sit tall men," shouts director Gretchen Gillis at the men seated at long tables on either side of her music stand.
To warm up, Gillis leads the men through singing scales, as Joanne Rodland plunks the notes on the standup piano. Their deep voices grow stronger with every note.
The men have arrived dressed in jeans, plaid shirts, vests, and polar fleece. Some even sported flashes of green honoring St. Patrick's Day. A far cry from their spiffy red vests and bow ties they wear with clean white shirts and black slacks for performance gigs.
Tuxedo times
At 90, Don Anderson may be the oldest member of the Troubadours, but he still remembers 30 years ago when the all-male singing group wore tuxedos during performances as the Northfield Male Chorus.
Anderson sported a green sweater and a carved wooden cane be bought in Ireland. He was proudly showing the others his authentic shillelagh or walking stick. He said "Let All Men Sing" was his favorite song in the group's vast repertoire.
Hanard Lien, whose favorite song was "Let There Be Peace," said, most of the time during rehearsals, the group nails the lyrics and the medley. The hard part is remembering if a stanza is repeated. In that case, "the music should be printed twice," he joked.
After a dizzying two years of COVID-19 lockdowns, protocols, mask mandates, variant outbreaks and social distancing, Fred Stanley said everyone in the group was just trying to adjust to "the new normal." Masks were required at FiftyNorth, but inside the room of double vaccinated and boosted adults, the face coverings came off during rehearsal.
Duane Everson and John Boris were among the 25 men gathered inside on the sunny and mild St. Patrick's Day morning, ready to sing, sure, but genuinely eager to resume friendships and fellowship.
Margulies said the worst thing about the pandemic was the isolation many of the singers felt. "Many of these guys have lost their wives," he said. "Many are very lonely without family."
He said, during those long months apart with no chance to rehearse in person, Margulies and co-chair Philip Peterson would call each member monthly to check in and see how they were doing.
Besides not seeing other members of the Troubadours, many singers also missed the socializing attached to concert performances.
"I call us second responders," said Margulies. "We sing and then we talk. We entertain, then connect."
Seeking youth and diversity
Randy Hachfeld, a retired United Church of Christ minister, attended his first Troubadours rehearsal March 17. He said he was recruited by two different singers, both of whom he met through attending First United Church of Christ.
Hachfeld and his wife Muriel, also a retired UCC minister, moved from Detroit Lakes to Northfield in December 2019, three months before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was singing in church one Sunday, and Jeff Latterell approached me later and said, 'You need to join the Troubadours,'" said Hachfeld. "And then our neighbors, John and Karen Robison, talked to me about the Troubadours."
Hachfeld, who graduated from Faribault High School in 1970, said he's been in many singing groups over the years, starting with junior choir in Faribault. Since then, he's been a song leader in several of the churches he and Muriel had served.
Through all the years of singing in choirs, however, this was the first time Hachfled has joined an all-male coral ensemble.
Asked about his first impressions of the Troubadours, Hachfeld laughed. "The first guys I met were also retired clergy," he said. "It's a small world. I've already made connections with folks I went to seminary with."
Margulies said he hopes more retired newcomers, like Hachfeld, consider joining the Troubadours, but what he'd really like to find are younger singers and more racially diverse signers.
"I've been calling ministers from other churches to see if any of their singers would be interested," he said. "We need to reflect what Northfield looks like today."