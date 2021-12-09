Six months after the insurance company covering the Archer House River Inn deemed the historic building a total loss following a devastating fire in November 2020, the Northfield City Council has taken the next step toward moving on.
The council voted unanimously Dec. 7 to deem the Archer House structurally substandard, a necessary procedure before demolition can take place. The action also makes the parcel eligible for tax increment financing (TIF) as a redevelopment district, so new plans with a participating developer — in this case, Rebound Enterprises — can be drafted, though no timeline has yet been provided by the developer.
Demolition still needs to go through the city building permit review process. Rebound aims to move ahead as soon as possible.
Prior to the meeting, the Heritage Preservation Committee had approved a certificate of appropriateness for the full demolition of the building, following a public hearing and significant correspondence between the subcommittee and property owner. While no formal plans for redevelopment have yet been drafted, the council discussed a potential redevelopment plan with Scott Koester, president of Rebound Real Estate.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian asked Koester how much it would cost to save the façade of the building, rather than demolishing everything, as the council’s approval of the resolution to deem the structure substandard guaranteed would happen. Koester estimated this would cost at least $1.25 million and would only save the front windows and sections of the front exterior, as the roof had already completely collapsed and was beyond repair. Going this route, he went on, would also limit future development, including floor height and how rooms are set up.
The cost of the whole redevelopment project will likely cost at least $12-14 million, he said, adding that it’s “very early” to be sure of the figures.
In terms of guaranteeing the new development fits the character of the historic downtown district, Koester said the architects being interviewed for the project need to have experience working with historic buildings, in addition to housing and hospitality. The Heritage Preservation Committee will also review proposed construction and can say whether or not it fits the district's historic character.
Addressing the council, City Administrator Ben Martig said that if the council doesn’t approve a TIF, the odds the new development won't match the historic district are probably higher, since the developer would only be beholden to the city’s regulations regarding historic fixtures, rather than the incentive structure custom-made by the council for the development that can be established in the terms of the TIF.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau said that when the building eventually goes down, it’s going to be a “painful process” for residents, so she was looking for a silver lining — namely, that the new development might be subject to the sustainable building policy and would end up being a more environmentally-friendly building than the Archer House. Martig said the cost of the development would “most likely” push it past the threshold of the sustainable building policy, which would establish minimum sustainability criteria that go beyond existing state code.
Koester emphasized Rebound Real Estate would be sensitive to Northfield’s historic character, and would come back with “a ‘wow’ building” replacing the Archer House.
“I like that, ‘Wow’ building,” Mayor Rhonda Pownell replied. “I’m gonna hold you to that, Mr. Koester.”