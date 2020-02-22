Sitting in a crowded chapel Thursday at Northfield Retirement Community, Northfield Manor resident Gladys Bolton was constantly reminded of the positive impact she makes and grace she shows fellow residents.
Bolton was recognized for the difference she makes in the lives of others by earning the LeadingAge Minnesota District F Spirit of Aging award. She received an honorary plaque Thursday during a short ceremony.
The honor captured Bolton’s extensive community volunteering. She does that by assisting in the NRC Community Center. In her words. helping the “young ones” play bingo, as well as making handmade shawls and donating baby caps to the hospital. She has consistently donated lefse for Northfield Retirement Community events, including Thanksgiving dinners.
Bolton had always wanted to make a difference and began volunteering nearly two decades ago.
“I’d always wanted to be involved with somebody, and after my husband passed away, I couldn’t just sit around at home, so that’s when I got started here,” she said.
“It’s a great honor as far as I’m concerned.”
LeadingAge Minnesota is a chapter of the LeadingAge national aging services organization. NRC is a member organization. The state chapter is comprised of more than 1,100 organizations providing senior housing, assisted living, adult day, skilled nursing, home care and other senior services.
Bolton, 91, has lived most of her life on a farm 7 miles west of Northfield and has seven children, 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Her granddaughter-in-law, Milosha Malecha, NRC director of activities, was one of the speakers who attested to Bolton’s character and unflagging volunteerism.
“Really knowing about this award and what it means, and to receive it is such an honor,” she said. “And Gladys definitely meets all of the requirements. She goes over and beyond. She’s definitely a star among us, and I think it means more personally knowing Gladys and that she truly, truly deserves it for all of her years of volunteering and her experience, and it’s pretty amazing, very honoring.”