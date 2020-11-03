Seven-term District 58 Sen. Pat Garofalo holds a commanding lead over his challenger with 18 of 27 precincts reported.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, Garofalo, with 7,754 votes, leads his challenger Sara Wolf's 4,138 votes — 65.1% to 34.7%.
House District 58 includes Farmington, Hampton, Miesville, New Trier, Vermillion, Randolph, Dennison, Northfield and many local townships.
A consultant working as a network and voice engineer, Garofalo decisively earned his seventh term as a state representative in 2016 with 14,216 votes to 7,654 votes for Democratic challenger Marla Vagts. Wolf, of Farmington, has sought a bipartisan tone during the campaign. She said she wants to tackle rural broadband, farm safety, education, alleviating and adapting to climate change and promote the shift to renewable energy. Garofalo said the state must continue to innovate, modernize and reform the government to compete in the modern economy.
This is a developing story. Look to the News for more information as it is released.