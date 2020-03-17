The Northfield City Council on Tuesday night declared a local emergency as the nation continues fighting to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The declaration is required if federal or state reimbursements are made available at a later date.
During the emergency, Mayor Rhonda Pownell will have direct responsibility on the city end for the city's approach to the outbreak, including carrying out orders, rules and regulations issued by Gov. Tim Walz pertaining to the emergency. The director of emergency management service will be responsible for EMS emergency personnel who have not been assigned to other city departments.
City staff are using Minnesota Department of Health/state orders and guidelines to evaluate city service delivery, including short/long term delivery of essential services, promoting the health of city staff, prioritizing services, evaluating, modifying and closing buildings and physical spaces and identifying, ordering and protecting city supplies.
There have been modifications to office spaces and procedures, staff are monitoring regulations, guidelines and business-related programs, and no city changes or new programs are currently planned.
The City Council can implement self-family care and preparedness/planning, receive official city notifications and updates from staff, share information and requests from the public with the city administrator and other designated staff, share official city communications with constituents, direct community members to official communication sources and be prepared for an alternate council meeting date.
The council will need to rescind the emergency for it to end.
In declaring the local emergency, the council acknowledged the coronavirus as having been identified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization and as constituting a national emergency by President Donald Trump. Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime state of emergency to combat the coronavirus, and temporary closed bars, restaurants and other public places Monday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health have advised communities to take aggressive mitigation strategies to slow the growth of the coronavirus.
People are advised to wash hands, cover coughs and stay home when sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended avoiding gatherings of 10 or more and keeping a distance of at least 6 feet. People are also advised to avoid unreasonable hoarding and identify and assist vulnerable neighbors, friends and others.
Due to a significant testing shortage, there may be a flattening of positive test results, and more people will be treated via isolation.
Board and commission meetings are canceled until at least the end of April, and library and programming will be closed through March 27. The Police Department has restricted building access and prioritized and modified response protocols. The DMV is open with modified physical distancing for customers.
Councilor Brad Ness noted he has been asked by several businesses to have reserved space in front of their establishments. Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson said businesses don’t have to worry about vehicles being towed during the outbreak.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is preparing to allocate $50 billion to states and U.S. territories by offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital. The SBA is working with each state’s governor to issue relief packages to the state’s small businesses.