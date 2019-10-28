The Arc Minnesota Southeast Region honored several area residents, including Northfielder Katherine Collman, during its Oct. 11 annual meeting and awards dinner. Collman received its Human Services award.
Thie award recognizes the outstanding effort of a community group, business, or individual who has been especially supportive of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or The Arc Minnesota Southeast Region.
Collman has provided support to a family in Northfield for over eight years. The family has a daughter with autism and also health issues. She has advocated for the family in many ways, including attending numerous meetings with county officials advocating for better services for the family’s daughter, and contacting county commissioners and legislators about issues important to persons with disabilities.
She has attended school Individual Education Plan meetings on behalf of the family and their daughter to help ensure good educational services. She has also attended medical appointments with the family to help ensure that their daughter receives the best possible medical care.
Collman has worked with Laura Baker Services, a residential provider in Northfield, including one year where she served as emcee of their annual gala. Knowing there is a staffing shortage, she has also recruited persons to apply for Personal Care Attendant jobs.
She helped organize the first Autism Open House at the Northfield Public Library to help bring awareness to the community about persons with autism.
The family who nominated her said that she has done nothing but stand strong and stepped up every time a need has come up.