Discussion surrounding Northfield School District's continuing budget prioritization dominated much of Monday night's regular School Board meeting.
With an audience filled predominately with students enrolled in Northfield High School's Global Studies classes, board members asked a lot of pertinent questions regarding the ongoing process.
Superintendent Matt Hillmann began his update by restating why the district budget had to be reduced $4.5 million over the next two years. He reminded the board that reports showing a declining enrollment of 400 students over the next decade, coupled with the Minnesota Legislature's failure to increase school funding meant that 70% of school revenue was tied to enrollment.
"We're not sugar coating anything," said Hillmann. "There will be cuts."
That's why the district has enlisted 16 community members to serve on three different budget prioritization teams to basically rank order spending priorities. The groups are divided into Elementary, District, and Middle and High School.
Hillmann explained that each team had now met three times with the fourth and last meeting scheduled this week. He said the first meeting was an introduction into the process. The second meeting involved making some tough decisions while digging into prioritizing programs. During the third meeting, people were asked to write their priority statements.
In the final meeting, people would be asked to "power vote" on three different budget plans comprised from the proposed reductions from each package by Valori Mertesdorf, director of finance.
"We're asking them to select which budget plan is best," said Mertesdorf.
Hillmann said the next step would be to present the budget cut recommendations to the board either at the April 11 or April 25 meeting, depending upon the complexity of the results.
He also suggested the board consider holding a work session on either April 5 or 6 that would allow the public one more opportunity to get involved in the budget prioritization process.
"All our educational programs have value," Hillmann said. "We just can't afford all the programs anymore."
Board member Amy Goerwitz asked if there would be more decreases to the budget over the next decade. Hillmann replied that he does not recommend year after year cuts.
"That damages the culture of the school system," he said.
Mertesdorf said the district had wanted to make some reductions to the budget two years ago but waited.
"We're picturing the re-adjusted budget now," she said. "By readjusting our spending resources on the most important programs every five years, then we can rank the items most essential we want to bring back."
Board member Noel Stratmoen commented that evaluating the needs of the high school and facing enrollment declines at the same time was probably good timing.
Board member Goerwitz asked how the board explains to the community the contradictory messages of a possible bond issue with budget cuts? Hillmann acknowledged that was a good question and replied that maintaining the aging high school facility adds to the budget problem.
"We need to take care of our facilities by spending capital funds to save operational dollars," he said.
Board member Tom Baraniak asked for hints into the results from the budget teams regarding popular programs deemed too essential to reduce. Hillmann said the Elementary group was concerned with class sizes and the number of classrooms.
Baraniak then asked if the Legislature would look at redistricted schools based on population and force consolidations.
Hillmann replied, "No. consolidation creates riffs in the communities. There's no way the Legislature would do that. People will fight tooth and nail to keep their high school in their community."
School Board member Julie Pritchard commented she would be interested to see how the budgets impact class sizes and asked if there would be any contingency fund strategy.
Mertesdorf said yes, that she divided the proposed cuts as equally as possible among the three study groups.
"We're learning how difficult it is to get people to think differently when it comes to eliminating some things," she said.
Board member Jeff Quinnell commented that the law of attraction shows people want to live in Northfield based on its many attractive qualities and strengths.
"Yes," said Hillmann, "We will continue to champion that, but we must address the fact that Northfield does not offer affordable homes for people considering moving here."
School Board Chair Claudia Gonzaleg-George thanked the members of the community who served on the budget teams for their time and talents in helping shape the district's future budget decisions.