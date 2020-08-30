Nineteen-year-old Frederick Morsching was murdered while taking a high school senior on a date in 1949. Sixteen-year-old Wayne Stickley was shot to death during a robbery at the gas station where he worked in 1976. And 17-year-old Rolene Madison’s dead body was found in a shallow grave a week after disappearing in 1963.
Those are only the first three of the 30-plus stories local author and former journalist Elsie Slinger included in her non-fiction publication “Murder, Mysteries and Misfortune in Rice County.” Since April 2019, Slinger has taken a deep, dark look into the history of Rice County tragedies and compiled research, newspaper excerpts, photographs and interviews with surviving family and friends into a 239-page anthology.
“I hope people find it entertaining,” Slinger said. “It gives them a glimpse of how things looked in the old days.”
Slinger has lived in Faribault for 38 years, ever since landing her first reporting job out of college at the Faribault Daily News. She also wrote for The Kenyon Leader for four years, ran a daycare for four more years while raising her own children, and owned the Bloomington Herald-Times for 11 years. Coupling her journalism experience with her interest in reading murder mysteries, she said writing her own work about local crime cases was “right up my ally.”
Going into the research process, Slinger was already familiar with several murder cases that occurred in Faribault throughout the years. But the more she spoke about her project with other Rice County residents, the more stories she added to her list.
“I had a few to start with, but I was certainly overwhelmed by the people who contributed their ideas,” Slinger said.
The Faribault Daily News, Northfield News, Lonsdale News Review, Minneapolis Star Tribune, St. Paul Pioneer Press, Buckham Memorial Library, Rice County Historical Society and Northfield Historical Society served as Slinger’s main sources as she dug up cases many residents have buried in their minds.
The way Slinger understands it, memories are short when it comes to murder and criminal cases, but not for those personally involved. She hopes her book gives readers the opportunity to get the bigger story of cases they may only remember in bits and pieces.
“People might remember, but they don’t always recall what happened,” Slinger said.
The cases she wrote about date back to the early 1900s, one all the way back to the 1870s. Most are tragic in nature, but others, like blurbs about someone’s horse being stolen, are a bit more humorous in retrospect. Beyond murder and criminal cases, Slinger explores the stories behind tragic accidents, like the fatal plane crash that killed Dale “Red” Jackson, who was known as Faribault’s Charles Lindbergh from 1927 until his death in 1932.
The Frederick Morsching case, which remains unsolved to this day, is one Slinger considers familiar to most Rice County residents. In gathering information about the tragedy, in which 19-year-old Morsching was murdered while out on a date with then Faribault High School senior Marion Reuvers, Slinger interviewed Reuvers’ daughter, Linda Mueller of rural Faribault. She also spoke with Faribault and Owatonna residents, now in their 80s and early 90s, who remember being students at Faribault High School when the murder happened.
The case that impacted Slinger the most profoundly in her research process was the Cermak family child abuse case that spanned at least three counties, including Rice, Le Sueur and Scott, in the 1980s. In the book, Slinger explores the charges and interconnections of six adult family members who allegedly played an abusive “game” with their own children and grandchildren.
“That’s far enough behind that people forgot about it, but at the time, it was a huge deal,” Slinger said of the Cermak cases.
Some of the stories Slinger wrote about impacted her personally, like the 2007 airplane crash that killed Faribault native Corey Creger, who had attended Slinger’s daycare as a child. Others happened while Slinger worked as a reporter, but since she covered sports, she didn’t write about the cases as much as she heard about them in the newsroom.
The most rewarding part of the writing journey for Slinger was talking to surviving friends and family of those impacted by the cases she researched. Although some of the individuals she interviewed were children or high school students at the time of the cases, the tragedies have stayed with them for all these years, into their 80s and early 90s.
“You wonder if it’s worth bothering them, but I found that these people were willing to share what happened at the time, share what they still feel about it,” Slinger said. “In some of these cases, that’s the only closure they’re going to get is to be able to talk about it.”
Slinger’s book not only sheds light on forgotten crimes but reveals how limited knowledge and insufficient technology contributed to misleading narratives years ago. A sherif and county coroner were called to the scene, the witnesses and doctors were questioned, and in many cases, incidents were ruled as murder suicides.
“I think if they looked into it more, they would have come across something different,” Slinger said. “You can’t fault [investigators] entirely, but some [victims] needed more justice than they got.”
If residents read “Murder, Mysteries and Misfortune in Rice County” and recall local cases Slinger didn’t include, she hopes readers let her know so she can do more research. Depending on reactions to the book, she said she’d enjoy expanding upon her project.
“I would like to do another non-fiction book because I like to do the ‘hands on’ [interviews] with the people in person,” Slinger said. “I like the historical aspect of it. Life is different than it was 70 years ago. You can’t be a witness and give a polygraph test now. I think people will be interested in finding out how the law worked back then; how newspapers worked back then.”