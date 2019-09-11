A groundbreaking ceremony on the approximately $27 million new Greenvale Park Elementary School building took place Tuesday night. The two-story building will have a fully-secure entrance and be built to hold 16 percent more students to accommodate the district's increasing enrollment. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall.
Groundbreaking takes place on new Greenvale Park Elementary School building
- Sam Wilmes
