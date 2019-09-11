groundbreaking 1

Children break ground on the planned approximately $27 million Greenvale Park Elementary School building Tuesday. The building is being constructed to meet the needs of the district as it sees an enrollment increase. (Photo courtesy of Knutson Construction) 

A groundbreaking ceremony on the approximately $27 million new Greenvale Park Elementary School building took place Tuesday night. The two-story building will have a fully-secure entrance and be built to hold 16 percent more students to accommodate the district's increasing enrollment. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall.

