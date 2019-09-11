Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.