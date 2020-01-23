The Minnesota Legislature this year is set to again consider adopting a paid family leave policy.
DFL Reps. Laurie Halverson, of Eagan, and Todd Lippert, of Northfield, expressed support for a Halverson-backed bill Wednesday during the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Series at Northfield Golf Club.
Although the proposal has been debated at the Legislature before, Halverson believes that this time it has more energy behind it and is slowly moving closer to reality.
If passed, the state would levy a 0.6% tax on income, with employers and employees sharing the cost. The federal government late last year provided federal workers with 12 weeks of unpaid leave for the first time in U.S. history.
According to the National Compensation Survey, conducted annually by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 14% of civilian workers had access to paid family leave in 2014.
According to a March 2019 St. Paul Pioneer Press article, under the plan, launching such a program would cost the state an estimated $41 million for a new computer system and additional employees over the 2020-21 biennium, according to Minnesota Management and Budget.
Under Halverson's plan, those pursuing paid leave must apply to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, listing the qualifying event and giving notice to the employer. The leave would have to be approved by a medical provider.
Supporters want the program to help small employers be on a more level playing field with larger organizations. They also hope the law makes Minnesota a more attractive place for employees as the state is expected to face stagnant growth in the coming years.
Halverson noted greater Minnesota has a greater need for paid family and medical leave mainly because of the significant number of independent businesses, such as farms. The need has also posed problems with small businesses already tasked with relatively small profit margins. One business owner opted to pay the leave of an employee rather than pay the mortgage.
“The need is great,” she said.
The legislation passed the House last year but did not get through conference committees. Halverson said a state paid family leave has only received DFL support thus far.
Halverson said one in four women return to work in the first four weeks after their babies are born because their employees didn't offer paid leave. She added that has an impact on the health of the baby and decreases important breastfeeding time. To her, the policy increases workforce participation. After California passed a paid family leave policy, women participating in the workforce increased from 10% to 17%.
Halverson has closely worked with businesses, Realtors and insurers who wanted to discuss the measure. She noted private businesses with paid family leave similar to the state plan can keep their current policy.
Lippert, a pastor, said he frequently sees families struggling to care for each other. He noted caregiver needs seem to be intensifying, especially in small towns.
He mentioned a family he knows who were told their son had cancer. They became concerned not only that their son could die but that they might not be able to sustain their caregiving schedule. They had conversations about which spouse would need to file for family medical leave. Lippert said the family kept pushing themselves beyond their limits on the caregiving side to avoid a financial crisis. He added the proposed policy, by providing 55% to 90% wage replacement, would have helped in that situation.
The working poor are expected to receive a higher percentage of wage reimbursement.
“There are many, many instances where you yourself might need a leave from work,” Halverson told the business leaders.
Responding to a question about the possibility of workers gaming the system for their own benefit, Halverson said having paid family leave won’t create the need. Instead, she said the need is already there.
“The benefits of this are phenomenal,” she said.