WRAPPING IT UP

After helping guide Northfield Shares since it was just an idea back in 2012, Follen is stepping down from its Board of Directors this December. In her time with the organization, she has helped with strategic planning, served on the grants and governance committees, and held the roles of both vice chair and treasurer.

While she had the opportunity to extend her term, Meleah Follen said she was hoping to devote more time to other organizational work and wanted to provide the opportunity for new voices to guide Northfield Shares forward. Her time on the board will carry over into other endeavors, as Follen said one of the things she is most thankful for is the “bigger picture” it gave her of the Northfield community — especially having just moved to town when she started on the board.

“Anytime you’re working with an organization that is supporting other groups, you have a bigger appreciation and understanding of everything that’s happening in the community. If I were just working at Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, I would only be focused on what’s happening for youth in the community,” she said. “Working with Northfield Shares shows you everything that’s happening — you’re not so myopic in your view.”