As Dundas continues growing, city leaders are seeking outside funding to ensure a trail connection is built to better connect with the regional transportation system and enhance pedestrian safety.
During a Sept. 28 meeting, the Dundas City Council requested Rice County financially support bike and pedestrian improvements at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and County Road 1, near Frandsen Bank & Trust and Self Storage Dundas. An exact funding request amount has not been established.
The connection would be established with a new 10-foot paved trail connecting the northeast corner of Hwy. 3 and County Road 1, to the south and west sides. A top project goal is connecting the sidewalk and trail systems of Dundas and Northfield. The existing trail used to connect to the north shoulder of County Road 1, approximately midway between Hwy. 3 and Stafford Road, but was disconnected during reconstruction of County Road 1 in 2018.
Construction could take place next year. It is unclear when the Rice County Board of Commissioners will take up the request.
Dundas City Administrator Jenelle Teppen noted the trail, once constructed, would connect the entire Bridgewater Heights neighborhood to Stafford Road and the commercial area near Bridgewater Heights and Kwik Trip. She added the city and Minnesota Department of Transportation would likely also fund the project.
In a Dundas community survey, approximately 45% of respondents rated park and trail improvements as the most important component of ensuring a high quality of life in the community. Forty-four percent of respondents ranked trails as the top park and recreation improvements they wanted to see.
The city has identified funding for sidewalk and trail improvements as part of its capital improvement plan. The Rice County Comprehensive Plan includes a section stating that transportation systems, both highway and multi-modal, must effectively allow residents to travel to work, engage in recreation and conduct their personal lives. A preliminary concept for the trail connection has been developed and reviewed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.