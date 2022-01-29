"I've never been this far north before," admitted the multimedia journalist from Texas who delivered Friday's convocation address at Carleton College.
"It's surreal to be around snow," said Valerie Gonzales, who is based in Pharr, Texas near the Texas-Mexico border. "For many years, I believed snow was just propaganda."
That comment provided the lecture's only shaft of lightness as Gonzalez, an investigative reporter who has worked in television as well as print, launched into a video-infused presentation on cartel kidnappings, narco traffickers and tortured migrants.
The audience at Skinner Chapel was equally enthralled and enraged by the many heartbreaking human stories the bilingual journalist has uncovered on the border.
What made her talk, "A View from the Border," so compelling were the vivid video clips of shootings, kidnappings and tortures she's filmed and recorded during her assignments covering security, immigration and federal courts for "The Guardian" and "Houston Chronicle."
One video clip Gonzalez showed was of a suspected cartel member running away from her after being accused of human trafficking in a court proceeding. Another clip showed a woman crouching behind a car door during a live shooting.
She was praying while the bullets were splaying, Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said there are so many different cartel groups who routinely clash over control of trafficking routes. "They are in conflict over routes to smuggle both people and drugs across the border," she said. "It's highly contentious."
And extremely dangerous.
Another video shot at night showed military members hauling big bags of cash, guns and ammunition out of a deep hole dug in the empty desert.
"Corrupt police on either side of the border are a big problem," she said.
Gonzalez showed photos of her overnight stay at two migrant encampments filled with tents and tarps and occupied by hungry, thirsty families mainly from Central American countries. She was smuggled into one camp without the knowledge of Mexican authorities in order to do her reporting.
She said the crisis in the camps is made worse, because there are no hospitals, no ambulances and no COVID-19 testing. Migrants in Mexico are routinely hunted down and robbed and tortured by the cartel.
Gonzalez also visited a few U.S. processing centers for migrants who had applied for entry and were awaiting a court decision. "The bottleneck and overcrowding at one center, housing 10,000 people at its peak," she said, "was 800% over capacity."
Realizing that all her stories had been bleak and grim, Gonzalez tried to end her address on a lighter note. "Austin and San Antonio think they've got the best Mexican food in Texas, but I can tell you, without a doubt, the best and most authentic Mexican food is served on the border."
That's a long trip from Northfield.