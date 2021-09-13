Throughout the Defeat of Jesse James Day weekend, attendees of the annual event had the opportunity to travel back in time 145 years.
Replacing the paved roads for dirt, volunteers that participated in the bank raid reenactments were clad in authentic dresses and frock coats worn in the 1870s. Crowds of all ages lined the sides of the fences and the bleachers on Division Street, right were history took place.
On Sept. 7, 1876, area residents began what they thought was just a normal day. After eight bandits rode into Northfield, with the intent of robbing the First National Bank, that would soon change.
Three members of the James-Younger gang entered the bank and ordered the three bank employees to open the safe, but were told that the door was locked and couldn't be opened.
Back on the street outside of the bank, Northfielders began to arm themselves when one of their merchants discovered the robbery in progress. Also discovering this taking place, two gang members jumped in their saddles and fired pistols yelling for everyone to leave the area or face being shot.
Sources indicate the first to fall was a Swedish immigrant, Nicholas Gustafson, who remained on the street, not understanding English. He was wounded in the head and died several days later.
Taking all but 7 minutes, when it was over, two of the robbers lay dead on the street, two more were badly wounded. As the remaining six gang members fled to the south and the west, a large manhunt was organized. Though Frank James and his brother, the notorious Jesse James were not caught after the botched raid, the Younger brothers were captured and Charlie Pitts was killed after a furious gun battle near Madelia, Minnesota, two weeks later.
Heroes on that September day included: J.S. Allen, the merchant who first sounded the alarm; A.R. Manning, who shot a horse, wounded Cole Younger and killed gang member William Chadwell using only a single-shot rifle; Henry Wheeler, who killed robber Clell Miller and wounded Bob Younger with an old Army carbine he found in the lobby of the Dampier Hotel; and the one who gave the most that day, bank cashier Joseph Lee Haywood. Haywood died because he would't open the bank vault and betray the trust of the owners of the bank.
The weekend's James Younger gang re-enactors were Danny Anthony, Jim Bracher, Chip DeMann, Chuck DeMann, Gus DeMann, Jerry DeMann, Molly DeMann, Trip DeMann, J.B. Dudley, Kevin Dudley, Mike Dudley, Wayne Eddy, Sean Francis, Derk Hansen, Jay Hellerud, John Hellerud, Ben Jirik, Jesse Kuchinka, Jon Medin, P.J. Medin, Al Quie, Dan Quie, Jess Radtke, John Radtke, Jeff Thies, Foster Transburg, Fred Transburg, Herman Transburg and Dan Voight.