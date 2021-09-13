Throughout the Defeat of Jesse James Day weekend, attendees of the annual event had the opportunity to travel back in time 145 years. 

Authentic clothing

Clothing worn by the townspeople adds an authentic touch to the raid re-enactments, from the vintage purses, jewelry and anything else that would either look like or would be from that era. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Townie

Before the 1 p.m. bank raid took place Saturday, townspeople walked the streets and visited with attendees of the traditional Defeat of Jesse James Day event. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Replacing the paved roads for dirt, volunteers that participated in the bank raid reenactments were clad in authentic dresses and frock coats worn in the 1870s. Crowds of all ages lined the sides of the fences and the bleachers on Division Street, right were history took place. 

Setting the scene

Up until three gang members entered the bank and ordered the bank employees to open the safe, local residents on the street weren't sure what was happening. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Riding into town

Three members of the James-Younger gang ride onto Division Street in Northfield, while townspeople continue to go about their day. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

On Sept. 7, 1876, area residents began what they thought was just a normal day. After eight bandits rode into Northfield, with the intent of robbing the First National Bank, that would soon change. 

Running away

Northfielders began to arm themselves when one of their merchants discovered the robbery in progress. Families, children and couples in the street took it as a sign to make a run for it. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
More running

Townspeople gathered on the street before the attempted bank raid run out of the vicinity of the bank after learning what was taking place. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Three members of the James-Younger gang entered the bank and ordered the three bank employees to open the safe, but were told that the door was locked and couldn't be opened. 

Townsperson and gang member

While some townspeople ran, others stayed behind to help protect the bank. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Firing at people to leave

Seeing that the local were beginning to arm themselves, two gang members took action. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Back on the street outside of the bank, Northfielders began to arm themselves when one of their merchants discovered the robbery in progress. Also discovering this taking place, two gang members jumped in their saddles and fired pistols yelling for everyone to leave the area or face being shot. 

More gang members

Gang members circle the area in front of the bank to try and get rid of the locals looking to help protect the bank. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Yelling to leave

One gang member, portrayed by Mike Dudley, yells for everyone to leave the area, or fear being shot. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Sources indicate the first to fall was a Swedish immigrant, Nicholas Gustafson, who remained on the street, not understanding English. He was wounded in the head and died several days later. 

Taking all but 7 minutes, when it was over, two of the robbers lay dead on the street, two more were badly wounded. As the remaining six gang members fled to the south and the west, a large manhunt was organized. Though Frank James and his brother, the notorious Jesse James were not caught after the botched raid, the Younger brothers were captured and Charlie Pitts was killed after a furious gun battle near Madelia, Minnesota, two weeks later. 

One dead

One gang member lays dead in the street, as others take action against the locals who were fighting back. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Bank raid

Bleachers line the street around the bank in Northfield and audience members look on as the re-enactment takes place. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Heroes on that September day included: J.S. Allen, the merchant who first sounded the alarm; A.R. Manning, who shot a horse, wounded Cole Younger and killed gang member William Chadwell using only a single-shot rifle; Henry Wheeler, who killed robber Clell Miller and wounded Bob Younger with an old Army carbine he found in the lobby of the Dampier Hotel; and the one who gave the most that day, bank cashier Joseph Lee Haywood. Haywood died because he would't open the bank vault and betray the trust of the owners of the bank. 

Another dead

Attendees watch as another robber falls dead to the ground. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The weekend's James Younger gang re-enactors were Danny Anthony, Jim Bracher, Chip DeMann, Chuck DeMann, Gus DeMann, Jerry DeMann, Molly DeMann, Trip DeMann, J.B. Dudley, Kevin Dudley, Mike Dudley, Wayne Eddy, Sean Francis, Derk Hansen, Jay Hellerud, John Hellerud, Ben Jirik, Jesse Kuchinka, Jon Medin, P.J. Medin, Al Quie, Dan Quie, Jess Radtke, John Radtke, Jeff Thies, Foster Transburg, Fred Transburg, Herman Transburg and Dan Voight. 

The end

James-Younger gang re-enactors gesture to the crowd following the conclusion of the Saturday afternoon re-enactment. A total of eight re-enactments took place throughout the weekend, with two on Friday, four on Saturday and two on Sunday before the grand parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments