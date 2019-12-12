Rice County's Mobile Opioid Support team is designed to help those struggling with opioid addiction and their loved ones. (PDF from the Rice C…

Rice County's Mobile Opioid Support team has been funded thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. (PDF from the Rice…

GET HELP

In Rice County, the Mobile Opioid Support Team helps people make changes in their lives by meeting them where they are, and providing support and connection to resources in their community.

The team serve Rice County residents who use opioids and members of their families. It can connect people to local resources including access to food, emergency funding, chemical health assessments, family support, free naloxone, and treatment and recovery resources.

For more information, call 507-384-7130 or MOSTlead@ricecountycmhc.org.