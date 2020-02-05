Northfield first responders are being trained in a specialized room and are engaging in hands-on activities on-site thanks to more than $100,000 in donations from the Northfield Hospital Auxiliary and a longtime Northfield resident.
Auxiliary members and the community were granted a first look at the remodeled space, across from the Northfield Police Department station, on Tuesday.
The renovation, which cost $103,000, was funded by donations from the estate of longtime Northfield resident Mary Freeman, and the Auxiliary. Money raised at this year’s Auxiliary Book Fair will also fund the remodeling and other Auxiliary projects. The Book Fair is from April 21-25 at Northfield Ice Arena. Donation dates are April 6 through April 18, every day but Sundays.
The renovation created and equipped an emergency medicine training room in EMS headquarters for staff, other Northfield Hospital and Clinics employees, and community groups. Warehouse space was renovated to build the classroom, establish storage space Work required the renovation of warehouse space to build the classroom plus storage space, and add audio/visual equipment for presentations and training. The training room also houses training equipment that the Auxiliary funded last year, including a patient simulator.
Freeman started donating to Northfield Emergency Services in 2013, first with the funds to purchase Lucas Automatic CPR devices; then later, 40 automated external defibrillator trainers and 30 CPR mannequins.
Her niece, Sue Malecha, was on hand Tuesday to receive a plaque on behalf of her.
Freeman, a lab technician whose husband died in the early 1980s of cardiac arrest, was motivated to give back after witnessing the quick response of first responders when her husband was dying.
“They talked with her, they worked with her to get through the whole experience, and they were quick responding,” Malecha said. “She was kind of in the medical field for a little bit, and she just felt that people are helping people. She wanted to be in the back corner, but to help people.
“She’d be overjoyed.”
The Auxiliary is an organization seeking to fundraise, undertake community education about the programs and services Northfield Hospital provides, and volunteer. It has raised and contributed more than $1 million in support of programs and services at Northfield Hospital and related community projects.
Northfield EMS Chief Brian Edwards noted the bulk of first responders who work for them are drawn from St. Olaf and Carleton colleges. Some of them are looking for volunteer experience as they move toward medical careers.
“It’s just a much more user-friendly environment,” he said.
The building used to house Northfield Construction Co., and was sold to the hospital in 2012. The training room was formerly a shop.
“This new facility has everything to do with realism in training: equipment funded by the Auxiliary brings a high level of reality to our training, and the new room provides an environment conducive to learning,” Edwards said. “We are so appreciative to both Mary Freeman’s family and the Hospital Auxiliary for generous ongoing support. Their contributions help to improve care for the patients we serve, contribute to the health of our community, and reinforce the professionalism of first responders.”