Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, has introduced a bipartisan bill that could help nursing homes throughout the region save money on their energy bills.
Lippert’s bill would create a new grant program to help nursing homes pay for structural improvements to improve energy efficiency. A companion bill has already been introduced by Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point.
After testimony from stakeholders, the bill was approved on Mar. 4 by the House's Long Term Care Division. Lippert serves as Vice-Chair of the Committee, which is chaired by Rep. Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth. It's now been referred to the Energy and Climate Finance Policy Division.
The program would be temporary, receiving a $20 million one-time appropriation for fiscal year 2021. It would expire at the end of June 2022. Grants would be limited to $500,000 per applicant and distributed using a competitive application and review process.
Lippert said that while a program already exists to help nursing homes fund improvements, it doesn’t provide upfront funding. Because many area nursing homes have tight budgets, they lack the available cash needed to embark on such projects.
As a result, projects that could provide long-term cost savings for nursing homes regularly go unfunded. Lippert said his program could change that and also create jobs, reduce energy consumption and improve quality of life for residents.
Kyle Nordine serves as President and CEO of the Northfield Retirement Community and is a strong supporter of the bill. Nordine said that the NRC is among the local care facilities that could benefit from the measure.
Constructed in 1969, the Northfield senior living facility lacks some of the energy efficiency approaches and materials that are a staple of modern day building code. In particular, Nordine said the facility’s windows are in need of upgrading.
“Rep. Lippert’s bill would certainly help our facilities,” Nordine said. “It’s the initial cash outlay that causes these improvements not to be a priority, as opposed to direct patient care needs.”
While the bill passed committee, some legislators offered criticism. Some argued that amending the existing program would be better, while others objected to an amendment offered by Rep. Ginny Klevorn, DFL-Plymouth, that would require projects meet “prevailing wage” requirements would hurt nursing homes, particularly those located in Greater Minnesota.
The program would be administered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Program details would be developed in collaboration with the Department of Human Services and other state agencies.