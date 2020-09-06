Clue #5 (Sunday)

Nicolaus Gustafson went looking for new life

Rounding the trail he crossed the iron bridge

Just up the ridge, the shoe was sprung

Inscribed on top... ”just add sun”

Clue #4 (Saturday)

In the span of 4 days, he fought for his life

But he was shot in the top of his head

The family and townspeople filled with strife

An epic battle in the streets and in his bed

Clue #3 (Friday)

Gusty’s kin took the reigns

The trail was polyonymous

The path they took was the same

These men looked oddly ominous

Clue #2 (Thursday)

Then Gustafson came to town that day

It became the crown of historic places

The Swedish trader had nothing to say

He was close enough to see their faces

Clue #1 (Wednesday)

Nicolaus was new to town

His part in the raid remembered

Cole hollered aloud then shot the man down

In 4 days he died in September

Organizer Tim Freeland noted 90% of the clues so far have been about shoe No. 20, adding it's possible that any of of the five have been found and the finder hasn't notified him yet.

"If we're still going, I'll update this tomorrow," he said.

