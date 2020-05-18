A Prior Lake man who allegedly overdosed last week while driving on I-35 has been charged with several felonies in Rice County District Court.
Norman Alexander Drake Zink, 28, is charged with second-degree meth possession, one count of fifth-degree heroin possession, fifth-degree cocaine possession and fifth-degree alprazolam possession, fourth-degree driving while impaired by a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles. Alprazolam is a anti-anxiety medication.
Court documents state Zink was charged after a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was enroute to a driving complaint May 11 near the Flying J Truck Stop in Rice County. While heading north on Interstate 35, the officer reportedly saw a red Dodge Avenger parked on the southbound side of the highway west of Northfield, near the cable barrier on the median, with its hazards on.
Zink, the driver of the vehicle, was allegedly found slumping toward the steering wheel, showing signs of an overdose. Court documents state inside the vehicle, a trooper found a backpack on the passenger side floorboard containing multiple small zip baggies commonly used to package controlled substances. The trooper reportedly also found a three-compartment pouch containing zip baggies, razors, pipes and multiple hypodermic needles.
Zink was taken to Northfield Hospital via ambulance. Hospital staff allegedly found a black drawstring bag with three zip baggies pinned to the inside of Zink's pants. The baggies later tested positive for meth and had a combined weight of 28.05 grams. An additional small bag containing a crystalline substance tested positive for heroin and cocaine.
Court documents state Zink has two previous convictions for fifth-degree controlled substance possession in Dakota County. State court records who he also has felony convictions for burglary, damaging property and assault.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set conditional bail for Zink at $25,000 May 12.
As of Monday, he was not in custody.
His next court appearance is scheduled for May 20.