Ann Iijima has the kind of resume that, at first glance, looks like it would take multiple lifetimes to cover.
In her longest-running role, the Northfielder was a law professor at the former William Mitchell College of Law; she’s also worked as a nonprofit coordinator, biology lab technician, multicultural curriculum developer, high school biology teacher, bartender, waitress and now luthier, local music promoter and makerspace co-founder.
Through all of this, the Carleton College grad sees a common thread: a never-ending love of learning.
Currently, much of Iijima’s time goes to a relatively newfound interest in handcrafted string instruments. It began a decade ago, when Iijima, then age 60, decided to learn to play the fiddle. She hadn’t picked up an instrument since learning a few guitar chords in high school, but as long as she enjoyed it, she figured, she didn’t have to be good at it.
Her music teacher encouraged her to attend a festival of the Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Association. As she walked into the convention, Iijima was surrounded by hundreds of people with instruments, jamming together in small groups and inviting others to join. The warm, welcoming community encouraged her to play along and keep coming back.
Year after year, Iijima picked up brochures for Minnesota State College Southeast’s globally known lutherie (guitar repair and construction) program, until she finally enrolled. Quickly, she went from never having worked with wood or hand tools to designing and building her own acoustic guitar by the end of the first year. By now, she’s also built a standard mandolin and an octave mandolin (tuned an octave below the standard), and has two more in progress.
Each instrument can take up to 350 hours, depending on the design and machinery used. She works under the name Silver Cranes Lutherie and currently takes commissions from friends and local artists.
Throughout the building and learning process, Iijima became fascinated by the various ways instruments create sound and the different ways she could make music from wooden parts. As someone who spent a significant part of her career in a competitive environment surrounded by academics and lawyers, Iijima appreciates the hands-on, collaborative nature of the work and the luthier community.
“I’ve been too much in my head my whole life, but when I’m building instruments and when I’m playing, that all stops. You’re in a different part of your brain entirely. There’s just something about it, it’s like meditation,” said Iijima.
She can spend hours sanding or carving, she said, in a state of flow where the time just disappears. Instead of relying on her eyes for guidance, woodworking also engages the senses of smell and touch in the scent of the wood or the motions of carving.
“That part of my brain just likes to be active,” said Iijima.
A community of makers
As Iijima became more involved in the lutherie business, she ran into an issue: It requires power tools both too large and too expensive to store in her home.
This dilemma led her to the Cannon Valley Makers, a group organizing a community makerspace for people to share tools, take classes and have access to equipment they wouldn’t otherwise own. Iijima became one of the founding board members; finally, they found a space in Dundas that opened in April, only to close soon after due to COVID-19.
Now, members can use the space again with proper protection, like face masks. But despite the pandemic, the group has been busy. Iijima initiated a project with the Healthy Communities Initiative’s literacy program to build and install Little Free Libraries in underserved areas of Northfield. Other members sewed face masks to donate to first responders or built boxes to fill with beverages from local producers as a Rotary fundraiser.
The Makers plan to host outdoor workshops in the coming months. Once it’s safe to have larger groups inside, members will have access to classes in woodworking and metalworking tools, laser cutters, 3D printers and more. Iijima hopes to teach an instrument-making workshop.
“What we are is a community of makers. Our hope is to involve people of all ages, to bring them in, to create, to learn, to build, to work together,” said Iijima.
Workshops will be open to a range of ages. In this, Iijima hopes to encourage a spirit of lifelong learning. It’s important for kids to learn from a young age that they can make things with their hands, she said, but it’s also important to spread the message that retirement doesn’t signal an end to learning.
“Because of the way the school system has been, there has been for too long an emphasis on analysis, and I think that’s really important, but I think that has underplayed too much the importance of other kinds of knowledge,” said Iijima. “I’m glad that I discovered working with my hands now, but it makes me sad that I might not have ever learned this.”
Coyote Entertainment
Though Iijima herself rarely performs outside of casual jam sessions, she’s dedicated to promoting local musicians.
In October 2019, she launched Coyote Entertainment, a music promotion and booking agency, along with longtime friend Rich Larson. The agency works mostly with acoustic performers, including some popular regional acts: Dakota Dave Hull, the Roe Family Singers, Phil Heywood, Katy Vernon, Papa John Kolstad, Mark Kreitzer, Mary Cutrufello and Jon Manners.
Bookings have paused in the past few months due to the pandemic. In the meantime, Iijima and Larson are eager to resume finding gigs for their artists as soon as it’s safe to do so.
The two met through the Northfield music scene, which Larson said is a tight, interconnected community. In their time working together, Larson has seen firsthand how Iijima’s creativity, willingness to learn and warm personality have inspired others.
“Ann is a force of nature,” said Larson. “If she thinks something is going to happen, it’s just going to happen. It’s this amazing mix of willpower and stubbornness and incredible intelligence and assuredness that is just wonderful to be around.”
Outside her musical work, Iijima also spends her time cooking (another way to stretch her creative muscles), continuing her makerspace work and co-chairing her Carleton class’s upcoming 50th reunion celebration.
No matter what new venture Iijima takes on in the future, she knows she wants to keep growing and expanding her horizons, whether that’s making new types of instruments or picking up other skills entirely.
“I just keep wanting to learn new things,” she said. “Once I have a handle on something, I”m wanting to learn something new.”
CAPTIONS:
1: Ann Iijima is the guitar and mandolin builder behind Silver Cranes Lutherie. She learned the trade at Minnesota State College Southeast’s lutherie program, where she found a community of fellow instrument-lovers. (Photo courtesy of Ann Iijima)
2: From left to right: Ann Iijima’s creations include a mandolin, octave mandolin, and acoustic guitar. Each can take up to 350 hours to build. (Photo courtesy of Ann Iijima)
3: Before taking on the music business, Ann Iijima was a professor of law at the former William Mitchell College of Law. She’s also worked as a nonprofit coordinator, high school biology teacher, curriculum developer and bartender. (Photo courtesy of Ann Iijima)
4: Ann Iijima works on an instrument. Iijima enjoys the physicality of woodworking, she said, as a way to take a mental break and focus on working with her hands. (Photo courtesy of Ann Iijima)
5: By adjusting the size, internal bracing and type of wood used, Iijima can produce octave mandolins that produce slightly different sounds. (Photo courtesy of Ann Iijima)
6: Ann Iijima displays her instruments in her home studio. She also works out of the Cannon Valley Makerspace in Dundas. (Photo courtesy of Ann Iijima)