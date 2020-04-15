Northfield Hospital and Clinics says it's in a good position to respond to a local coronavirus outbreak.
President and CEO Steve Underdahl made the comments Tuesday during an online Northfield City Council study session, just days after some hospital staff were placed on a temporary leave of absence, and administration took a salary reduction as the hospital loses an estimated $1 million per week due to the loss of elective surgeries to focus on responding to the pandemic.
The city-owned hospital system has recrafted itself into an emergency response center to combat COVID-19. Northfield Hospital and Clinics has closed all but two clinic locations and eliminated non-emergent surgeries and diagnostics.
The hospital system says it has an “excellent supply chain management and resourcing,” and has focused on acquiring PPE and goods and materials for an expected prolonged effort. Over the last few weeks, Kathy Ness and Northfield Hospital and Clinics nurse Lynette Marks have organized about 90 volunteers who are sewing face masks for hospital staff.
“We got ahead of it a little bit,” Underdahl said.
Chief Medical Officer Jeff Meland said the hospital system is “in good shape to respond given what we know today.” He added NH+C is preparing for a local/regional wave of patients and is likely to function as a backup care facility for larger centers.
There has been clinical coordination with regional providers Allina Health, Mayo Clinic, Hennepin Health and others, along with strategic scheduling for Emergency Department physicians.
Northfield Hospital and Clinic’s video visit system is operational, along with call-first options, online tools and visitor restrictions.
Underdahl told the council the federal government has made false statements about everyone being able to have COVID-19 testing. Currently, testing is focused on hospitalized patients, health care workers and people living in congregate settings. Rice County Public Health is recommending those with respiratory symptoms/fever who can manage their symptoms stay at home because being tested won’t change recommendations or how they are clinically managed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people cover their face with either bandanas, scarves, gators or homemade masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Contemplating measures to help businesses
Northfield officials say the city’s in a strong financial position, and short-term financial challenges posed by COVID-19 are limited. It is looking to acquire additional PPE, wipes and non-medical grade masks.
“Future fiscal conditions are difficult to predict with uncertainties and unknowns but we are doing analysis and preparing for financial challenges,” said City Administrator Ben Martig. “Staff is reviewing and implementing potential lower-priority spending needs for potential added flexibility for future budget challenges.”
Utility shutoffs have been suspended, and city staff are reviewing a temporary utility fee waiver.
The council discussed amending city code to allow liquor establishments to deliver alcohol but opted not to move forward with evaluation after Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson expressed concerns relating to enforcement and the possible cost to taxpayers in staff and legal time. He said business owner reaction to the proposal was mixed.
“It’s bad timing to try to change an ordinance in the middle of a pandemic response,” Nelson said.
Councilor Erica Zweifel agreed.
“I find the idea intriguing, but I agree with the chief that now is not that time,” she added.
The council was also presented with the idea of possibly issuing pro-rated refunds for liquor licenses as coronavirus has eliminated alcohol sales in bars and restaurants. The city is evaluating the proposal.
Nelson said he disagrees with people who say the country should quickly open back up for business, adding he believes easing social distancing restrictions too quickly would lead to more deaths.
“We need to stay the course,” he said.