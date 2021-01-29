A local health official says public apprehension in taking the COVID-19 vaccine and doubts about the threat of the virus are stronger factors than he initially anticipated as more Northfielders become vaccinated.
Northfield Hospital & Clinics President/CEO Steve Underdahl made the comments during Thursday's Hospital Board meeting. He said he has noticed that people have tended to either immediately want the vaccine or are resistant, the latter group he described as being “deeply entrenched” in their belief.
According to a Nov. 18-29 study by the Pew Research Center, 60% of Americans said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine while 39% indicated they would not. According to Pew, public confidence has grown that the research and development process will yield a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19: 75% have at least a fair amount of confidence in the development process, compared with 65% who said that in September.
According to Pew, the survey showed that those with a personal concern about getting COVID-19 indicated a higher likelihood of getting the vaccine. Those who saw little need by that metric were closely divided over whether to get vaccinated. Trust in the vaccine and personal practices with other vaccines were also strong indicators. However, partisanship was also shown as playing a role. According to the survey, 69% of Democrats and those who lean toward the party said they would get vaccinated for the virus compared to 50% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters.
To Underdahl, health officials must not shame those who are against taking the vaccine and help people understand the importance of taking the vaccine, adding administering doses will continue to be the No. 1 priority at NH+C over the coming months. Already, all NH+C staff have been vaccinated, and the health system has worked with local public health and community partners to vaccine community health workers and other groups, including school nurses, personal care attendants, psychologists and dentists.
Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann announced during a Jan. 25 meeting that it will have vaccinated 140 employees through Jan. 26 in a partnership with NH+C.
Still, the pace of vaccine distribution and related rules have reportedly been “a bit murky and constantly evolving,” Underdahl noted. He spoke of the recent prohibition against vaccinating anyone except those in the most essential category until that window was opened to anyone older than 65, pre-K through 12th grade educators and child care workers. Anyone in those groups is eligible to make appointments to take the vaccine, but, due to a short supply from the federal government, only a lottery system is available.
To Underdahl, that system is similar to the methodology used by officials during the initial stages of the 2009 H1N1 outbreak, a process that he said is “the source of some frustration.” Despite his apprehension, Underdahl said he anticipates the situation will likely improve over the next four to eight weeks. Underdahl compared the effectiveness of the rollout to the initial shortage of tests following the outbreak of the pandemic.
Underdahl’s concern comes as the seven-day rolling average of positive tests and number of hospitalized patients with the virus continue to decline at NH+C, mirroring the statewide drop.
Currently, one to three hospitalized patients have the virus on a daily basis at NH+C. When the virus was surging across the state in late October and into November, Underdahl noted 30-50% of hospitalized patients had the virus.
As of Thursday night, Underdahl said the most recent seven-day test positivity rate was 4.62%. The state’s positivity rate of diagnostic testing for the virus has also dipped below 5%, which is considered the warning threshold. Of the tests taken during that period at NH+C, 368 were positive and 351 were negative. However, Underdahl said those numbers are not random and are therefore not a good measurement of community spread.
Studies: Vaccines effective in preventing spread
Drug manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer have both released vaccines that have shown high rates of efficacy against the virus. Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that its long-awaited vaccine appeared to protect against the virus with just one dose — was not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still efficacious enough to attack the pandemic.