The Northfield City Council could consider a 5.8% increase in the tax levy in December.
The initial release of 2021-22 budget numbers came during the City Council's July 14 study session. That amount would only stay the same if nothing changes before the preliminary budget and levy are set Sept. 15. Final approval would come Dec. 1. The final levy can only be the same or decrease from the preliminary amount.
City Administrator Ben Martig said the possible increase includes a 2.5% rise in cost-of-living expenses for city employees and the maximum consideration of a 12% rise in medical-related expenses. Under the possible budget, personnel services would increase $381,000 — 3.8%. The potential increases come after the city added a two new positions — wastewater planner scheduler and a program coordinator, which was partially offset by a $50,000 grant from the McKnight Foundation.
Northfield Finance Director Brenda Angelstad noted she doesn't know whether there will be a cut in local government aid caused by the pandemic — such funding accounts for 23% of the city’s general fund revenue. A 5% cut in state aid would decrease funding to Northfield by $160,000. A 10% reduction would cut $321,000. If that significant a reduction occurs, the council would likely need to consider either cutting expenses, raising revenue or using budget reserves to fill the funding gap.
There were cuts to state aid in 2010, shortly after the Great Recession began. Funding started increasing again in 2014, and was further raised to pre-reduction levels in 2019.
The council is expected to evaluate budget requests, review project prioritization and discuss the preliminary levy during an August work session.
In presenting the budget numbers, Martig noted the city’s taxes per capita ranks lower than all comparable cities. Northfield is also the second-lowest in terms of total tax levy, and the city’s current expenditures per capita and overall debt levels are relatively low. However, Northfield tax rate — the rate at which a person or business is taxed — is higher than the Rice County average.
According to the city’s latest year-end statement, sightly more than $8 million was in the general fund. Of that, nearly all revenue was unassigned. The facilities fund has a negative balance as debt for roof repair work is repaid. There is $589,000 in the vehicle and equipment repair fund, considered enough to cover requests. The city’s unassigned reserves are at 57% of next year’s operating budget.
In a move made possible by the Federal Reserve’s decision to slash interest rates to spur economic growth during COVID-19, the city saved $400,000 in a recent bond sale at a favorable interest rate.
Martig added that the city, at an administrative level, is stressed and spread thin due to responding to the pandemic. He plans to confer with councilors on whether to continue with distance meetings or begin to meet in-person again.
In larger cities, the pandemic is posing bigger financial problems. According to an article in the Star Tribune last week, the city of Minneapolis would rely on furloughs, up to 40 layoffs and cash reserves to help fill an estimated $156 million budget hole left by the coronavirus pandemic under a plan presented by Mayor Jacob Frey.